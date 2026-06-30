How to get Paraguay vs France OR Sweden tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paraguay recorded the first big shock of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages as they sent Germany packing after a nailbiting Round of 32 penalty shootout in Boston on Monday. Now they must take out another elite European side, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday (July 4), if they are to progress further.

The South Americans are just a win away from equalling their best ever World Cup performance, as they reached the Quarter-Final stage when they last qualified for the biggest soccer tournament on the planet in 2010.



Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Paraguay vs France OR Sweden, and how much they will cost.

When does Paraguay vs France OR Sweden kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field).

World Cup - Final Stage Philadelphia Stadium

How to buy Paraguay vs France OR Sweden World Cup tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Paraguay vs France OR Sweden World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Paraguay vs France OR Sweden World Cup: Everything you need to know

Paraguay vs France OR Sweden Form

Paraguay vs France OR Sweden: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Paraguay vs France OR Sweden Team news