How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers will square off against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final in what has been a back-and-forth series.

The Rangers lost the first game, but after two OT wins in a succession, they now hold the series lead and are in charge. They gritted out another overtime win in their most recent game, with the final score being 5-4 in New York's favour.

Florida rallied from a 4-2 hole but couldn't complete the comeback. They will be looking to level the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2. On paper, the Panthers have continued to dominate the proceedings and stat-sheet following a smashing 3-0 series-opening win.

But the NHL's best regular-season team has seized a pair of overtime wins to take the box seat in the best-of-seven affair.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Arena Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

The Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, USA.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

Florida has a clean bill of health heading into this contest, with no player listed as questionable or out on the injury report.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been reliable in the playoffs. So far in the postseason, he has a .903 save % and a 2.31 GAA. After a shutout in game one of the series, and a solid game two, the last time out was a mess. Bobrovsky gave up five goals on just 23 shots in the overtime loss. It was arguably his worst performance of the playoffs so far.

New York Rangers

The Rangers will be without forward Blake Wheeler, who is out for the season with a lower-body injury. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Mika Zibanejad is enjoying an incredible playoff season. So far this postseason, he has three goals and 11 assists. Vincent Trocheck has seven goals this year in the playoffs, with 11 assists, good for 19 points. In this series, he has a goal and three assists. Artemi Panarin has been hit-and-miss with just one point in the series.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been superb this year in the playoffs. He has a .925 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average in his 11 games. He has stepped up in the net, saving 83 of the 90 shots he's faced.

Head-to-Head Record

This is the second time the Rangers and Panthers take on each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first time they locked horns was 27 years ago when New York won the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in five games.