San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch 49ers versus Lions 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are set to clash in a highly anticipated Week 17 showdown on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium, a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Monday, December 30 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 827 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers fell to 6-9 after a 29-17 defeat to Miami in their last outing. Despite cutting the deficit to 19-17 early in the fourth quarter, they surrendered the final 10 points, allowing the game to slip away. San Francisco was outgained 381-374, turned the ball over once, and converted just 5 of 13 third downs. Brock Purdy had a solid outing, throwing for 313 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while George Kittle hauled in eight catches for 106 yards.

Before their loss to Miami, San Francisco stumbled against the Rams, losing 12-6, but did post a convincing 38-13 win over the Bears. This season, the Niners’ offense has averaged 22.1 points per game, with 235.7 yards through the air and 130 yards on the ground. Defensively, they've given up 23.3 points per game. Purdy has completed 65% of his passes for 3,487 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Kittle has been a standout, amassing 68 receptions for 967 yards and eight touchdowns.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Quadriceps F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Out Calf S. Burford Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - PCL A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed I. Guerendo Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Banks Offensive Lineman Out Knee - MCL B. Bartch Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Mason Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed L. Floyd Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder K. Hall Cornerback Out Hamstring C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Injured Reserve Pelvis T. Bethune Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Juszczyk Fullback Questionable Illness K. Givens Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Brown Safety Questionable Ankle B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL G. Odum Safety Injured Reserve Knee M. Wishnowsky Punter Injured Reserve Back M. Pline Tight End Out Undisclosed R. Beal Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle C. McKivitz Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions improved to 13-2 with a commanding 34-17 win over Chicago. Detroit jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back. They outgained the Bears 475-382, won the turnover battle 2-0, and converted 7 of 12 third downs. Jared Goff shone with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Jameson Williams caught five passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit’s only blemish in their last 13 games came in a 48-42 shootout loss to the Bills, but they had won their previous 11 games. The Lions’ high-powered offense is averaging 32.9 points per game, fueled by 264.7 passing yards and 143.9 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side, they've allowed 19.9 points per game. Goff has been sensational, completing 71.4% of his passes for 4,095 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been his favorite target, tallying 101 receptions for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL T. Arnold Cornerback Questionable Illness E. Rakestraw Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Injured Reserve Forearm D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. McNeill Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Jaw A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Rodriguez Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck K. Raymond Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Foot D. Montgomery Running Back Out Knee - MCL K. Dorsey Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle

More NFL news and coverage