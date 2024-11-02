Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Packers versus Lions 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown this Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Currently, the Lions boast an impressive 6-1 record, while the Packers are not far behind at 6-2, just half a game off the pace.

The Lions showcased their dominance last week, annihilating the Tennessee Titans with a resounding 52-14 victory. With a five-game winning streak that features three triumphs by double digits, Detroit appears to be hitting their stride.

Meanwhile, the Packers, who have flown somewhat under the radar, managed to fend off a determined Jacksonville Jaguars squad for their fourth consecutive win. However, there are concerns regarding the health of Jordan Love, and the football community will be closely monitoring whether the franchise quarterback will be available for this crucial matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions NFL game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Erin Andrews (analyst), Tom Brady (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 810 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers are facing a few injury concerns, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Josh Jacobs is currently managing an ankle injury, but he is anticipated to play in this matchup. The status of Jordan Love remains uncertain due to a groin injury, and his availability could significantly impact the outcome of the game. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also dealing with an injury, which fans should keep an eye on.

In their last outing, the Packers narrowly defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 on the road on October 27. Green Bay led 13-10 at halftime, but the Jaguars took the lead early in the third quarter. The Packers responded with consecutive touchdown drives to regain the advantage. However, Jacksonville fought back, scoring a touchdown with under two minutes left, leading to Brandon McManus's game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Starting quarterback Jordan Love sustained his groin injury during the opening drive. He played through the discomfort in the first half but was replaced by Malik Willis after the first quarter. Love ended the game with 196 yards, completing 14 of 22 passes, along with one interception. Willis contributed with 56 yards on 4 of 5 passing and threw for a touchdown. The standout performer was running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 127 yards on 25 carries and found the end zone twice.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Love Quarterback Questionable Groin J. Jacobs Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Myers Offensive Lineman Doubtful Wrist G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Knee C. Ballentine Cornerback Questionable Ankle E. Williams Safety Out Hamstring G. Joseph Kicker Out Abdomen

Detroit Lions team news

Detroit's injury report continues to expand week by week, yet, for the time being, it hasn't hindered their success on the field. Jared Goff is nursing an ankle injury, but there’s little doubt he’ll be on the field for this matchup. Similarly, Malcolm Rodriguez is dealing with an injury on the defensive side, but it’s the absence of key depth players that could pose a challenge in the long run.

In their most recent game, the Lions trounced the Tennessee Titans 52-14 at home on October 27. Although the Titans managed to tie the game at 14-14 early in the second quarter, the Lions unleashed a torrent of scoring, dominating in every aspect. Tennessee committed four turnovers and converted only 3 of 11 third-down attempts. The Lions' offense capitalized on these mistakes, accumulating just 225 total yards, including a mere 61 yards through the air. The running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continues to be a significant threat.

Goff has passed for 1,695 yards this season, completing 74.1% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Gibbs has amassed 591 rushing yards, while Montgomery has gained 415 yards on the ground. With both players carrying the ball 92 and 93 times, respectively, they have combined for an impressive 13 touchdowns.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Paschal Defensive Lineman Out Illness M. Rodriguez Linebacker Out Ankle S. Vaki Running Back Doubtful Knee M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Doubtful Ankle

