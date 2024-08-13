The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to host the Washington Nationals to open an exciting MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.
The Orioles have been great at the plate, placing third in the league with 5.07 runs per game and sixth with a .256 batting average. They are currently in first place in the AL East with a brilliant 70-49 overall record as well as a solid 34-25 home record.
While the Nationals have battled, they are currently fourth in the NL East and have a 54-65 record overall and a 26-33 record when competing away from home. They have only scored 4.27 runs per game, which is 18th in the league, and their batting average is .243, which is 16th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MASN, MASN2
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 13, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals team news
Baltimore Orioles team news
Anthony Santander has slugged 35 home runs, a .243 batting average, with 79 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles.
Gunnar Henderson's .290 batting average, .376 on-base percentage, and .553 slugging percentage improve the lineup.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jordan Westburg
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Heston Kjerstad
|LF
|Concussion
|Out, 10-Day IL
Washington Nationals team news
CJ Abrams has 17 home runs, and a .249 batting average, including 59 RBIs with the Nationals.
Luis García Jr. consistently contributes to the lineup with a .293 batting average, and a .328 on-base percentage, as well as a .463 slugging percentage.
Washington Nationals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Joey Gallo
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Williams
|RHP
|Flexor muscle strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 13, 2024
|Trevor Rogers
|Jake Irvin
Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals head-to-head record
The Baltimore Orioles have beaten the Washington Nationals four times in five previous meetings, giving them the upper hand. Because they have strong pitchers and timely hitting, the Orioles have won games with shutouts and low scores, like their 4-0 victory on April 20, 2023, along with their close 1-0 win on September 27, 2023. However, the Nationals have proven that they can compete. Their 3-0 victory on May 8, 2024, and a close 7–6 loss on May 9, 2024, are proof of this. Based on this past, the Orioles may use their current success against the Nationals in the next game, while the Nationals will try to throw off Baltimore's rhythm with their flashes of good pitching and clutch performances.
|Date
|Results
|May 09, 2024
|Orioles 7-6 Nationals
|May 08, 2024
|Nationals 3-0 Orioles
|Sep 28, 2023
|Orioles 5-1 Nationals
|Sep 27, 2023
|Orioles 1-0 Nationals
|Apr 20, 2023
|Orioles 4-0 Nationals