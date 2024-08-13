Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals, including how to watch and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to host the Washington Nationals to open an exciting MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.

The Orioles have been great at the plate, placing third in the league with 5.07 runs per game and sixth with a .256 batting average. They are currently in first place in the AL East with a brilliant 70-49 overall record as well as a solid 34-25 home record.

While the Nationals have battled, they are currently fourth in the NL East and have a 54-65 record overall and a 26-33 record when competing away from home. They have only scored 4.27 runs per game, which is 18th in the league, and their batting average is .243, which is 16th.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN, MASN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 13, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date August 13, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals team news

Baltimore Orioles team news

Anthony Santander has slugged 35 home runs, a .243 batting average, with 79 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson's .290 batting average, .376 on-base percentage, and .553 slugging percentage improve the lineup.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jordan Westburg INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL Heston Kjerstad LF Concussion Out, 10-Day IL

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams has 17 home runs, and a .249 batting average, including 59 RBIs with the Nationals.

Luis García Jr. consistently contributes to the lineup with a .293 batting average, and a .328 on-base percentage, as well as a .463 slugging percentage.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Flexor muscle strain Out, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 13, 2024 Trevor Rogers Jake Irvin

Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals head-to-head record

The Baltimore Orioles have beaten the Washington Nationals four times in five previous meetings, giving them the upper hand. Because they have strong pitchers and timely hitting, the Orioles have won games with shutouts and low scores, like their 4-0 victory on April 20, 2023, along with their close 1-0 win on September 27, 2023. However, the Nationals have proven that they can compete. Their 3-0 victory on May 8, 2024, and a close 7–6 loss on May 9, 2024, are proof of this. Based on this past, the Orioles may use their current success against the Nationals in the next game, while the Nationals will try to throw off Baltimore's rhythm with their flashes of good pitching and clutch performances.

Date Results May 09, 2024 Orioles 7-6 Nationals May 08, 2024 Nationals 3-0 Orioles Sep 28, 2023 Orioles 5-1 Nationals Sep 27, 2023 Orioles 1-0 Nationals Apr 20, 2023 Orioles 4-0 Nationals

