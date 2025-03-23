How to watch today's Oregon vs Arizona NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats (23-12) and No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (25-9) are set to collide in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Seattle, Washington, with a Sweet 16 berth at stake.

Arizona made light work of Akron in the opening round, rolling to a 93-65 victory. After taking a 10-point lead into halftime, the Wildcats hit another gear in the second half, outscoring the Zips 52-34. Jaden Bradley led the charge with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists, guiding Arizona to a comfortable win.

Oregon was equally dominant, steamrolling Liberty 81-52 in their first-round matchup. The Ducks suffocated the Flames defensively, holding them to just 20 first-half points. Oregon spread the minutes across 14 different players, with Jackson Shelstad spearheading the offense, dropping 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 25 minutes.

Oregon vs Arizona: Date and tip-off time

The Ducks and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Oregon vs Arizona on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ducks and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Oregon enters the contest averaging 76.4 points per game, shooting 45.7% overall and 34.6% from deep. Nate Bittle leads the way with 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing, while Shelstad contributes 13.4 points and 2.9 boards. TJ Bamba adds 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

On the defensive side, Oregon allows 70.4 points per game and holds opponents to 42.8% shooting (98th nationally). They defend the perimeter well, limiting teams to 31.1% from three (42nd), while also registering 3.7 blocks (100th) and 7.3 steals per game (118th).

With both teams riding high after emphatic opening-round victories, expect a thrilling battle as Arizona's high-powered offense meets Oregon's disciplined defense in what promises to be a tightly contested showdown.

Arizona Wildcats news & key performers

Arizona boasts an explosive offense, averaging 82.1 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc. Caleb Love paces the Wildcats with 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest, while Bradley chips in 12 points and 3.7 assists per game. KJ Lewis adds 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Defensively, Arizona has had its struggles, surrendering 72.2 points per game. However, they hold opponents to 41.3% shooting from the field (42nd nationally) and 33.4% from three (154th). The Wildcats also average 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game.

