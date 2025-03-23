How to watch today's Ole Miss vs Iowa State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Iowa State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 6 seed Ole Miss and No. 3 seed Iowa State are set to battle on March 23 in the Round of 32 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a Sweet 16 spot on the line.

The Rebels punched their ticket with a hard-fought 71-64 victory over North Carolina, jumping out to a 44-26 halftime lead before narrowly holding off the Tar Heels’ late charge. Sean Pedulla paced Ole Miss with 20 points and six rebounds, while Dre Davis chipped in 15 points and eight boards. Despite an impressive first half, the Rebels struggled down the stretch but managed to escape with the win.

Iowa State, meanwhile, made quick work of Lipscomb, cruising to an 82-55 victory. The Cyclones shot 58.3% from the field and never looked troubled, with Milan Momcilovic leading the way with 20 points and five rebounds. Curtis Jones contributed 17 points and two assists, and the team’s injury concerns were a non-factor in their dominant performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss vs Iowa State NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs Iowa State: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and the Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Ole Miss vs Iowa State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rebels and the Cyclones on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

Statistically, Ole Miss has averaged 77.0 points per game, conceding 71.5, while pulling down 33.3 rebounds and dishing out 14.2 assists per contest. Pedulla leads the Rebels with 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, while Jaemyn Brakefield adds 10.9 points and 4.3 boards. The team is shooting 44.2% from the floor, 34.1% from deep, and 73.8% from the foul line.

Iowa State Cyclones news & key performers

On the other side, Iowa State boasts an 80.4 points per game average while allowing just 67.7. The Cyclones dominate the glass with 35.4 rebounds per outing and spread the ball effectively with 15.1 assists per game. Jones leads the charge with 17.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Joshua Jefferson contributes 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. The Cyclones are shooting 48% from the field, 35.8% from beyond the arc, and 75.7% from the charity stripe.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage