How to watch today's Oklahoma vs Florida Gulf Coast NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Florida Gulf Coast NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 3 seed Oklahoma will begin its NCAA Tournament journey on Saturday afternoon, hosting No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast in a first-round battle at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners, who earned the right to play at home for the opening rounds, will look to fend off an FGCU squad riding a wave of momentum.

Before OU and FGCU take the court, No. 6 seed Iowa faces No. 11 seed Murray State in the other first-round contest in Norman. The winners of both matchups will square off in the second round on Monday.

This meeting marks a familiar showdown, as the Sooners and Eagles clashed in the same stage of the tournament last year. Oklahoma narrowly edged FGCU 73-70 in Bloomington before falling to Indiana in the next round.

Heading into this year's tournament, the Sooners (25-7) have been in fine form, winning nine of their last 10 games. However, FGCU (30-3) enters as one of the hottest teams in the country, boasting a 23-game winning streak and having dropped just one game since mid-December.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma vs Florida Gulf Coast NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma vs Florida Gulf Coast: Date and tip-off time

The Sooners and the Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Lloyd Noble Center Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma vs Florida Gulf Coast on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sooners and the Eagles on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Oklahoma attacks with junior center Raegan Beers, an All-America honorable mention, who dominates the paint with 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, shooting a remarkable 65% from the floor.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles news & key performers

The Eagles’ attack is spearheaded by Emani Jefferson, the two-time ASUN Player of the Year. The fifth-year senior is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, shooting an efficient 57% from the field, including 35.8% from beyond the arc.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage