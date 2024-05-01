How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available through Sling TV's Orange plan.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

The Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round in what has become a lop-sided series.

Los Angeles dominated but lost 1-0 to the Oilers at home in Game 4 on Sunday, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Kings split the first two games, but stumbled at home in back-to-back games and will look to keep their season alive.

The Oilers' chances of moving forward look good. Since 1993, no Canadian club has won the Stanley Cup, and the Oilers look like they have the best chance of ending that slump. They won both games on the road to build a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Will the Oilers continue their dominance and wrap up the series, or will the Kings show a sudden resurgence and force another game back in Los Angeles?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have scored scoring 18 goals in four games. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have led the top line with four goals and 13 assists, but the rest of the offence has also performed admirably.

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Dylan Holloway are responsible for nine goals and four assists. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has provided a goal and five assists from the point.

Stuart Skinner got the win between the pipes for the Oilers after stopping all 33 shots faced.

Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles outshot Edmonton 33-13 in Game 4 but couldn't beat Stuart Skinner, who earned his first Stanley Cup Playoff shutout.

The Kings' offense has struggled throughout the series, scoring only one goal in the past two games. Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield lead the top line with three goals and five assists but the rest of the offensive unit has been poor.

Starting goaltender Cam Talbot has suffered a dip in form and that's a huge concern for the Kings in a must-win game.

