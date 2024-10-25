How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ohio State vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) enter Saturday’s clash at Ohio Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and kick-off time

The Ohio State will take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

Audio Stream: Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Quarterback Will Howard has played a crucial role in Ohio State's success this season. The fifth-year senior ranks third in the nation with an impressive 73.3% completion rate, amassing 1,574 passing yards and throwing 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. In the backfield, running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have each surpassed 400 rushing yards, combining for a total of 10 touchdowns.

On the receiving end, Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka have teamed up for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Carnell Tate has recorded 15 receptions. Defensively, Sonny Styles leads the Buckeyes with 39 tackles, JT Tuimoloau has registered three sacks, and Denzel Burke has notched two interceptions.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Dylan Raiola has passed for 1,592 yards, recording nine touchdowns and six interceptions during his first seven games in college football. Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell has accumulated 350 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the 2024 season. Raiola has leaned on the height advantage of his top two receivers, Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, both standing at 6-4, to help in the passing game.

Isaac Gifford is at the forefront of the Nebraska Cornhuskers' defense, boasting 40 tackles. Meanwhile, James Williams has made his mark with four sacks, and Malcolm Hartzog Jr. has recorded three interceptions this season.

