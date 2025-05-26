Novak Djokovic French Open 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest Roland-Garros results

Djokovic is eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam crown at the very arena where he struck gold at last year's Olympics.

Novak Djokovic is still chasing that landmark 25th Grand Slam trophy — a feat that would place him alone at the summit of men’s tennis history. While the road through 2025 has been far from smooth, his recent title in Geneva has reignited belief that another Roland Garros triumph might just be within reach.

The year began on a sour note for the Serbian icon. After pulling out of his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev due to injury, Djokovic took time off and returned only to suffer back-to-back first-round exits in Doha and Indian Wells, an uncharacteristic wobble for one of the sport’s most consistent campaigners. His clay-court swing initially brought little relief, crashing out early in Monte Carlo and Madrid before skipping the Italian Open altogether.

But just when the doubts were growing louder, Djokovic silenced them in Switzerland, claiming his 100th ATP title in Geneva with a composed victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the final. That win couldn’t have come at a better time, a morale boost heading into Paris, where the red dirt has traditionally been his trickiest battleground.

Clay remains his least fruitful surface, relatively speaking. Of his 24 Grand Slam titles, only three have come at the French Open, and 17 of his 100 tour-level crowns have been earned on the slower surface. Those are incredible numbers for most players, but for Djokovic, they mark his lowest return by surface.

This season has also seen him suffer four first-round defeats — a career high — including a loss to Matteo Berrettini in Doha that snapped an eight-year streak without an opening-round exit. It’s the kind of stat that shows even legends are not immune to dips in form.

Still, momentum matters. In 2024, the only piece of silverware Djokovic lifted was Olympic gold, won, fittingly, on these very Roland Garros courts. Now back in the City of Light with a title in hand and history on the line, don’t count him out just yet.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Djokovic's French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from the Serbian legend’s battles on the Paris clay.

When is Novak Djokovic's next match at French Open 2025?

Match : versus Mackenzie McDonald (first round)

: versus Mackenzie McDonald (first round) Venue: Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France

Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France Timings: 5 am ET or 2 am PT

Novak Djokovic will open his French Open campaign against American Mackenzie McDonald, with their first-round clash penciled in for Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The showdown is slated to get underway sometime after 5 am ET (2 am PT), kicking off what Djokovic hopes will be a historic run in Paris.

Where to stream Novak Djokovic French Open games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

