How to watch today's North Carolina Tar Heels vs West Virginia Mountaineers NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 6 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7) aim to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 as they square off against the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7) in a second-round NCAA Tournament showdown on Monday at Carmichael Arena.

North Carolina dominated its opening-round contest, rolling past No. 14 seed Oregon State with a 70-49 victory on Saturday night in Chapel Hill. As the host team for this portion of the Birmingham 2 Region, the Tar Heels will have the advantage of playing on their home court against WVU.

UNC wrapped up the ACC regular season in fourth place and fell in the conference tournament semifinals leading up to March Madness. The Tar Heels boast the ACC's second-stingiest defence, allowing just 57.9 points per game, while their offence ranks 11th in the league, averaging 70.9 points per outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Carmichael Arena Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs West Virginia Mountaineers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Mountaineers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

Graduate guard Lexi Donarski has been a perimeter threat all season, ranking fourth in the conference with 2.4 three-pointers made per game. She led all scorers in UNC's first-round win, pouring in 19 points while shooting an impressive 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

West Virginia Mountaineers news & key performers

For West Virginia, JJ Quinerly has been on a tear at the perfect time. The standout guard has eclipsed the 20-point mark in each of her last five outings and etched her name into program history on Saturday. With a stellar 27-point performance against Columbia, she climbed to third place on WVU's all-time scoring leaderboard.

