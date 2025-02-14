New York Mets 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The New York Mets wrapped up the season with an 89-73 record, narrowly clinching the final NL Wild Card spot. Their +71 run differential highlighted a well-balanced squad, featuring a pitching staff that kept opponents in check and an offense that delivered in key moments.

Once the postseason rolled around, the Mets put together an electrifying run. They made quick work of the Milwaukee Brewers, sweeping them 2-0 in the Wild Card round, before stunning the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-1 triumph in the NLDS. Their journey came to an end in the NLCS, where they battled hard but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though they came up short of a World Series berth, the Mets proved they could go toe-to-toe with the league's elite.

Francisco Lindor delivered an MVP-caliber campaign, Mark Vientos blossomed into a bona fide star, and Jose Iglesias became a fan favorite with moments of pure magic that captivated the city.

While the 2024 season was an exciting ride, the ultimate prize—hoisting a World Series trophy—remained just out of reach. That’s no easy feat, but the front office made sure to keep the core intact by re-signing key contributors like Sean Manaea, Pete Alonso, and Ryne Stanek while bolstering the roster with high-impact additions such as A.J. Minter, Clay Holmes, and the blockbuster arrival of Juan Soto.

With this much firepower on paper, the Mets enter 2025 as a team that demands attention—not just from their loyal fanbase but from baseball followers everywhere.

Looking forward to watching the Mets in 2025-26 season? Check out our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every New York baseball game throughout the season.

Getty images

New York Mets 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents vs Houston (1:10 pm ET) Stadium Clover Ballpark TV Channel SportsNet NY Live Stream Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, MLB.TV

Most MLB Spring Training games are broadcast on regional sports networks (RSNs), meaning SportsNet NY will carry the Mets matchups. Additionally, select games will air on MLB Network, ESPN, and ESPN+.

Please see the attachment for the New York Mets' 2025 Spring Training schedule. The schedule is also available online here.

New York Mets 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ Houston 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park Mar 28, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Mar 29, 2025 @ Houston 7:15 PM Minute Maid Park Mar 31, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 1, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 2, 2025 @ Miami 4:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 4, 2025 vs Toronto 3:10 PM Citi Field Apr 5, 2025 vs Toronto 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 6, 2025 vs Toronto 1:40 PM Citi Field Apr 7, 2025 vs Miami 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 8, 2025 vs Miami 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 9, 2025 vs Miami 1:10 PM Citi Field Apr 11, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 12, 2025 @ Athletics 4:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 13, 2025 @ Athletics 4:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 14, 2025 @ Minnesota 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 15, 2025 @ Minnesota 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 16, 2025 @ Minnesota 1:10 PM Target Field Apr 17, 2025 vs St. Louis 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 18, 2025 vs St. Louis 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 19, 2025 vs St. Louis 4:05 PM Citi Field Apr 20, 2025 vs St. Louis 1:40 PM Citi Field Apr 21, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 22, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 23, 2025 vs Philadelphia 1:10 PM Citi Field Apr 25, 2025 @ Washington 6:45 PM Nationals Park Apr 26, 2025 @ Washington 4:05 PM Nationals Park Apr 27, 2025 @ Washington 1:35 PM Nationals Park Apr 28, 2025 @ Washington 4:05 PM Nationals Park Apr 29, 2025 vs Arizona 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 30, 2025 vs Arizona 7:10 PM Citi Field May 1, 2025 vs Arizona 1:10 PM Citi Field May 2, 2025 @ St. Louis 8:15 PM Busch Stadium May 3, 2025 @ St. Louis 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 4, 2025 @ St. Louis 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 5, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field May 6, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field May 7, 2025 @ Arizona 3:40 PM Chase Field May 9, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 7:10 PM Citi Field May 10, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 7:15 PM Citi Field May 11, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 11:35 AM Citi Field May 12, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:10 PM Citi Field May 13, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:10 PM Citi Field May 14, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:10 PM Citi Field May 16, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium May 17, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 1:05 PM Yankee Stadium May 18, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:10 PM Yankee Stadium May 19, 2025 @ Boston 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 20, 2025 @ Boston 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 21, 2025 @ Boston 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 23, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:10 PM Citi Field May 24, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:15 PM Citi Field May 25, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:10 PM Citi Field May 26, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 4:10 PM Citi Field May 27, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:10 PM Citi Field May 28, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:10 PM Citi Field May 30, 2025 vs Colorado 7:10 PM Citi Field May 31, 2025 vs Colorado 4:10 PM Citi Field

How to watch New York Mets MLB games in the New York area

If you're a die-hard New York Mets supporter, tuning into SportsNet NY (SNY) is an absolute must. As the team's go-to broadcaster, SNY brings you every electrifying pitch, towering home run, and unforgettable highlight throughout the season. From nail-biting clashes to in-depth postgame breakdowns, it's the ultimate hub for Mets fans.

While cable subscribers can catch the action on designated channels, fans also have the option to stream games via the SNY app—all that's required is a valid cable login, provided you're within SNY's regional coverage area.

Streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV make it easier than ever to follow the Mets, offering SNY alongside major sports networks like ESPN, FS1, FOX, and TBS. This ensures you're plugged into both local and national sports action. Additionally, select Friday matchups are exclusive to Apple TV+, which runs at $10 per month.

For out-of-market fans, live SNY broadcasts are available through MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS, with additional coverage provided by MLB Network and ESPN platforms. No matter where you are, there’s always a way to stay locked in on the Mets all season long.

Getty Images

How to watch the New York Mets MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some New York Mets games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the New York Mets MLB games without cable

Channel DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Sling TV Fubo YouTube TV SportsNet New York ✔ ✔ CW (WPIX) ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream New York Mets games live and how to enjoy Mets baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch New York Mets MLB games on DIRECTV STREAM

Does it include SportsNet NY? Yes

Monthly Cost: $115/mo.

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

If you're a New York Mets fan in the greater New York area, DIRECTV STREAM is your go-to streaming service. With the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier package, you'll get SNY and WPIX, ensuring you never miss a pitch. These plans include 100+ channels, so even if you're outside the New York regional network, you'll still catch the Mets on TBS, ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network.

Beyond baseball, DIRECTV STREAM has a stacked lineup of sports channels, featuring NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, FS2, and Motor Trend. College sports fans are covered too, with access to the SEC Network, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network. Plus, every plan includes unlimited DVR storage, so you can rewatch the action whenever you want.

For a limited time, you can get $15 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch New York Mets MLB games on Fubo

Does it include SportsNet NY? No

Monthly Cost: $74.99/mo.

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

Originally launched as a soccer-focused service, Fubo has expanded into an all-around sports streaming giant. While SNY is missing from its lineup, the platform does provide WPIX, allowing local fans to catch select Mets games. With all three plans (Essential, Pro, and Elite), you'll get FOX, FS1, and ESPN. MLB Network is available with the Elite plan or as part of an add-on package. However, TBS is not included.

Beyond baseball, Fubo delivers plenty of sports content, offering NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network. The Sports Lite Add-on expands your options with MLB TV, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Plus, every Fubo plan comes with unlimited Cloud DVR storage, so you’ll never have to worry about missing a game.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Mets games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Getty images

How to watch New York Mets MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Does it include SportsNet NY? Yes

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

The only streaming platform that includes ESPN+ for all subscribers, Hulu + Live TV also provides SNY for fans in the coverage area, along with local stations like The CW. With this package, you'll get MLB Network, TBS, ESPN, FOX, and FS1, keeping you locked into Mets action all season long.

Subscribers can also stream ESPN2, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. For even more sports, the Sports Add-on unlocks NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, and Sportsman Channel. Like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV comes with unlimited DVR storage.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Mets games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch New York Mets MLB games on Sling TV

For a budget-friendly way to follow the Mets, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX (in select markets). However, the platform does not carry SNY or WPIX, so you won’t get regional broadcasts.

The Sling Blue package includes FOX, TBS, and FS1, while Sling Orange provides ESPN and TBS. To maximize your coverage, the Sling Orange & Blue plan combines both channel lineups. Adding the Sports Extra package gives you MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling TV includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which can be upgraded to 200 hours with DVR Extra.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch New York Mets on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Mets game on Apple TV+, you'll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch New York Mets on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Mets' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows New York Mets baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch New York Mets anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Mets games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Mets fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.