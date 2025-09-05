ESPN's new streaming service options: Everything you need to know about Unlimited and Select subscriptions and the sports app rebrand

The cable-cutting revolution is well and truly here. More and more people all over the United States are now opting to get rid of their cable TV and instead move to the TV streaming sector. And with ESPN launching their revamped standalone streaming service subscription in August 2025, it's another step closer to the streaming industry winning the TV provider battle.

To watch the best sports events, people are willing to pay TV premiums for it, but they want value for money. Nowadays they want an easy interface, the smoothest app experience and streaming product to watch the right sports network that features their team.

The moment feels historic, a bit like watching the Berlin Wall crumble, only for the benefit of sports fans and how we watch live sports and events. For decades, we've been held hostage by fixed term contracts from the cable companies, told which bundles to pic from, paying for dozens of channels we never watched just to catch our favorite teams.

Well now, ESPN has shattered those chains and evolved their own sports centric app from being called ESPN+ to simply ESPN. For clarity, ESPN+ still exists, now serving as ESPN's basic package, with a premium option now added to the mix. We've already seen how Netflix revolutionized entertainment and how Disney+ transformed family viewing, but sports remained cable's ace in the hole. ESPN's latest direct-to-consumer launch changes everything, giving sports lovers a better entertainment experience and appealing pricing plan.

ESPN

So sit back and allow GOAL to walk you through exactly what's changed, the flexible plans available and why we're no longer calling the service ESPN+ (now consolidated into a lower tier and will be explained below).

ESPN's new plans

For sports enthusiasts who want to watch all their favorite sports teams on ESPN, this update means unprecedented flexibility. No more missing games because you're traveling or dealing with regional blackouts that plague cable. The ESPN streaming service promises accessibility as we witness the evolution of sports content, where your viewing experience is no longer dictated by your zip code or cable provider's rules.

ESPN's two-tier streaming service

ESPN's slightly rebranded direct-to-consumer streaming model launched on August 21, 2025. The sports giant is now offering two distinct plans designed to cater to different viewing habits and budgets. These consist of ESPN Select (formerly what ESPN+ was in its entirety), which becomes the more affordable of the two plans. ESPN Unlimited, the newest premium plan, offers subscribers more live content and an increased selection of channels for a higher monthly price.

Below are the two tiers of subscriptions you can pick from, detailing what each does and does not offer to customers. As you can see, the pricing reflects ESPN's strategy to capture both cord-cutters seeking comprehensive sports coverage and budget-conscious fans wanting premium digital content without traditional TV channels.

ESPN streaming plan comparison

As far as subscription TV bundles go, ESPN's remains simple, offering streaming deals monthly and annually, with two bundling options.

Plan Monthly cost Annual cost Live events Linear Networks ESPN on ABC ESPN Select $11.99 $119.99 32,000 ESPN+ only ✘ ESPN Unlimited $29.99 $299.99 47,000 All ESPN channels ✓

What you get with each tier

Both tiers give customers a healthy selection of sports programming. Having already gone over the app plan details and streaming plan details, below outlines each subscription's streaming offering when it comes to included networks and channels.

ESPN Unlimited delivers the complete package for sports lovers, including every single ESPN channel and an extra 15,000 live events (yes, you read that right!) will be shown, compared to the Select tier plan's 32,000.



All linear ESPN networks (including ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes) are available, along with ESPN on ABC programming, as well as the full access to the ESPN library

Conference networks (including SEC Network, ACC Network, SEC Network) will also be accessible to subscribers

Monday Night Football and NFL Draft

College GameDay and First Take

StreamCenter interactive features will be available, meaning you will be able to experience multi-game viewing

By contrast, ESPN Select focuses on digital-first content and has less impressive features and inclusions but it reflected in its lower price, on the market for 60% less in fact.



Here, you still get an enormous amount of content, with 32,000 live sports events yearly

Have access to just ESPN+

25,000+ college sports and events

PGA TOUR Live

NHL Out-of-Market

There's a variety of Exclusive ESPN original programming too, as well as On-Demand replays and studio shows

Select has a selection of international sports coverage as well, making it a budget friendly option

Tech spec

Both plans utilize the existing ESPN app infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration across whichever devices you're using. Here, we're getting enhanced StreamCenter functionality, allowing simultaneous viewing of multiple games with customizable layouts.

Sports available on ESPN Unlimited

In case you are unsure what to expect, here is a list of all the action they'll show from various sports leagues, including live ties and OD content, that you can watch via your chosen ESPN subscription.

NFL NBA Soccer Golf NHL MLB UFC College Football Soccer Golf PLL UFL Formula One Tennis NCAA

Notable WWE addition starting in 2026

ESPN has recently secured rights to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) content, which includes the sport's most famous night in the calendar—WrestleMania. It'll also show Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank. These WWE events will be exclusive to both of ESPN's tiers.

Disney and ESPN bundle breakdown

ESPN

Disney's bundle strategy has also reshaped the streaming landscape in an attempt to capture market share through compelling value of streaming bundles that can make other standalone subscriptions seem overpriced.

Here is what you can bundle together when it comes to a Disney and ESPN combo packaged with Hulu.

Deal Cost Ads Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle $16.99 ✓ Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle $29.99* ✓ Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle Premium $38.99* ✘

*First 12 months promotional pricing

Integration benefits

Unified account management : Single login across all platforms

: Single login across all platforms Cross-platform content discovery : Seamless browsing between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN content

: Seamless browsing between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN content Enhanced recommendations : Algorithm learns from viewing habits across all services

: Algorithm learns from viewing habits across all services Streamlined billing: One monthly charge instead of multiple subscriptions

The death of cable and rise of cord-cutting platforms?

ESPN has served as cable television's golden handcuffs for decades. The sports giant has been the primary reason millions kept their traditional pay-TV subscriptions, even as streaming alternatives proliferated. But this dynamic is fundamentally shifting.

The numbers tell a stark story too. Cable subscriptions have plummeted from 100 million households in 2010 to roughly 68 million today—a devastating 32% decline. Meanwhile, ESPN+ was able to capture 24.9 million subscribers before launching direct-to-consumer, proving massive appetite exists for standalone sports streaming.

ESPN's streaming pivot represents cable's death knell because sports programming was cable's final differentiator. Without exclusive sports content forcing subscription retention, traditional pay-TV loses its value proposition entirely.

The implications are profound: cable operators will struggle to justify premium pricing without marquee sports content, accelerating subscriber exodus. Meanwhile, streaming services gain the content crown jewel that transforms casual viewers into committed subscribers.

This isn't just cord-cutting evolution, it's the complete restructuring of how Americans consume television.

Sports streaming competition

The streaming landscape has transformed into a fierce battleground, with ESPN leading the charge against formidable competitors. Upon analyzing the market, the competition reveals distinct advantages across platforms.

ESPN versus major competitors

Provider Monthly cost from Sports benefits ESPN $11.99 Exclusive UFC, college sports, 30 for 30 documentaries Amazon Prime Video $8.99 Thursday Night Football, EPL exclusives Apple TV+ $6.99 Friday Night Baseball, MLS Season Pass ($99 per season) Peacock $7.99 Comprehensive EPL coverage, Sunday Night Football Netflix $7.99 Christmas Day football, boxing

ESPN and its competition's key features

+ Exclusive Content Advantages: ESPN dominates college athletics and combat sports, while Amazon secures NFL exclusivity. Apple's MLS partnership and Netflix's sports documentaries create unique niches. Disney's ESPN integration gives them unmatched sports infrastructure.

- Technology Features: Amazon leads with X-Ray statistics and multi-angle viewing. Apple TV+ offers 4K HDR standard across all content. ESPN provides comprehensive fantasy integration and real-time scores.

Making the switch to ESPN

If you think ESPN will provide the best coverage and a more affordable solution for you, then consider the following before signing up.



Evaluate your current sports viewing habits - which types of sports you watch will depend on the provider to go with.

Compare costs between cable packages and streaming options - make sure it's within your budget.

Test your internet speed (minimum 25 Mbps recommended) - there's a strong chance your internet speed will be fine, but run a speed test just to make sure.

Download the ESPN app and explore the interface - when you are ready, head over to the ESPN website HERE to sign up to either the Select or Unlimited plan, enter your details and credit card information, and away you go!

Note: If you are already subscribed to ESPN+, you will automatically be moved to the ESPN Select plan, with the option to upgrade. The same applies if you have signed up with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle too.

Why should I pick ESPN?

ESPN

The winner of who gets your hard earned cash depends on your sports preferences: ESPN for comprehensive coverage, Amazon for NFL fans, Apple for soccer enthusiasts.

As sports fans, we're witnessing a seismic shift in how we consume our favorite live games and events. ESPN's streaming evolution represents freedom from traditional cable constraints and regional blackouts that have frustrated us for years.

Cord-cutters and streaming subscribers are best positioned for this transformation, with a number of budget friendly monthly subscriptions available, many of them under $10, making the options to us even bigger.

With ESPN, the app experience and sheer choice on display should be enough to tempt you. Where sports are concerned as a direct-to-consumer streaming product it ticks all the boxes.

Its subscription plans are streamlined, the subscription prices are fair too, making the sports media giant a viable contender when it comes to picking a sporting package to suit you. Content-wise, ESPN packs a punch, with so many matches from a variety of soccer leagues around the world like LALIGA and England's FA Cup competition. Add in its pleasant user experience that has streaming links to the most popular channels and biggest sports matches across a number of different leagues, and ESPN is looking like a strong contender.

If you are considering cord cutting for good in order to access weekly football, basketball, baseball and soccer via streaming, and when it comes to tuning into the latest and greatest live sports events, then ESPN's flagship service is for you.