This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
USWNT WC trophyGetty Images
Richard Greenwood and Mike Williams

How to watch and live stream USWNT soccer in 2025

TV Guide & Streaming
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the next USWNT soccer match on US TV

Editors' pick

Max

Offers access to the upcoming SheBelieves Cup.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: One to Four

Free trial: No

Monthly from

$9.99

Get Max

The US Women’s National team have long been the superstars of women’s soccer, with names like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Hope Solo, now legends of the sport. They’ve dominated for so long and are a vital cog in the women’s game becoming a global phenomenon - finally!

And it's just how it should be. There are more eyes on women’s soccer than ever before, and the game has reached new records for online and live viewership. So, how do you get your eyes on the biggest matches where the USWNT are involved?

You can watch live games in a few different ways, with a number of broadcasters having rights to stream the USWNT in 2025, so let GOAL walk you through all of your viewing options.

Which TV channel has the rights to USWNT soccer?

USWNT soccer matchGetty Images

The rights to broadcast the USWNT are precisely the same as the men’s team and are split across several networks. For English-speaking viewers, the rights are held by Warner Bros and Discovery Sports, with games live on Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+, and Peacock (the latter having exclusivity on some competition matches).

Many games through the season are shown on FOX, FS1, and TBS. Approximately 50% of games are also shown live across the TNT Sports channels, which are available through discovery+.

For Spanish-speaking viewers, the rights are currently with ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, TUDN, and UniMás, with games streaming on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

Upcoming USWNT matches in 2025

Date

Fixture

April 5

USWNT v Brazil

April 9

USWNT v Brazil

May 31

USWNT v China

June 4

USWNT v China

Best TV packages to watch USWNT Soccer in 2025

To make the most of USWNT live streams, there are a few different TV packages you can subscribe to, all with varying price points, and it might be that even a combination of them is best suited to you to get all the action you want.

Frequently asked questions

The US Women's team play across the year, with various breaks in the domestic soccer calendar. This combines friendlies, qualification games and major tournaments, which are held every two and four years.

The two biggest tournaments the USWNT plays in are the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games. Both are held in real prestige in the women's game, while the CONCACAF Women's Championship is the main continental tournament the side plays in.

The USWNT has long been one of the best teams in the world and often goes into competitions as the favorites. They've won the World Cup a total of four times, as well as picking up five Olympic Gold Medals. The team has also won the CONCACAF Women's Championship a staggering nine times.

There's an actual hall of fame regarding the USWNT, with many players having represented their country hundreds of times. Kristine Lilly is the most capped player, with a staggering 354 appearances to her name. Christine Sinclair is at second with 311. Two other players have picked up over 300 caps, Carli Lloyd (316) and Christie Pearce (311).

The fanbase for the USWNT are known as the American Outlaws (AO for short). They are the unofficial supporters group for both the women's and men's national teams.