An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the next USWNT soccer match on US TV

Access to major tournaments on FS1 and CBS Sports Network. Max also available as an add-on.

Access to major tournaments on FS1 and CBS Sports Network. Max also available as an add-on.

Access to major tournaments on FS1 and CBS Sports Network. Max also available as an add-on.

The US Women’s National team have long been the superstars of women’s soccer, with names like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Hope Solo, now legends of the sport. They’ve dominated for so long and are a vital cog in the women’s game becoming a global phenomenon - finally!

And it's just how it should be. There are more eyes on women’s soccer than ever before, and the game has reached new records for online and live viewership. So, how do you get your eyes on the biggest matches where the USWNT are involved?

You can watch live games in a few different ways, with a number of broadcasters having rights to stream the USWNT in 2025, so let GOAL walk you through all of your viewing options.

Which TV channel has the rights to USWNT soccer?

Getty Images

The rights to broadcast the USWNT are precisely the same as the men’s team and are split across several networks. For English-speaking viewers, the rights are held by Warner Bros and Discovery Sports, with games live on Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+, and Peacock (the latter having exclusivity on some competition matches).

Many games through the season are shown on FOX, FS1, and TBS. Approximately 50% of games are also shown live across the TNT Sports channels, which are available through discovery+.

For Spanish-speaking viewers, the rights are currently with ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, TUDN, and UniMás, with games streaming on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

Upcoming USWNT matches in 2025



Date Fixture April 5 USWNT v Brazil April 9 USWNT v Brazil May 31 USWNT v China June 4 USWNT v China

Best TV packages to watch USWNT Soccer in 2025

To make the most of USWNT live streams, there are a few different TV packages you can subscribe to, all with varying price points, and it might be that even a combination of them is best suited to you to get all the action you want.