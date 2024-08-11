An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the English Premier League

Sling offers access to NBC Sports and the USA Network on their Sling Blue package.

Soccer fans wanting to catch all the Premier League action live across the 2024-25 season - GOAL has you covered.

The Premier League is the most-watched soccer tournament in the world - and for good reason!

Throughout the season, all Premier League games are available in the USA, with matches available to watch on television and stream online. But what is the best way to watch the next big match? As ever, there is an abundance of choice.

Unlike the UK - where blackout laws in place since the 1960s prevent some Premier League games from being streamed live - USA soccer fans can watch every single match across the Premier League season.

Which channel has the rights to Premier League soccer?

There are three ways to watch and stream the world stars of English soccer: Peacock, NBC Sports, and USA Network.

Currently, NBC has exclusive rights to Premier League matches, taking over from Fox Sports and ESPN over a decade ago. It’s been the home of the English top flight ever since and will continue to be so until the end of the 2027-28 season.

As far as streaming services go, Peacock is the home of the Premier League, with many matches also shown live on NBC Sports or the USA Network channel.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures on US TV schedule

Date Game Kick-Off Time Channel August 16 Manchester United vs Fulham 15 :00 PM USA Network August 17 Ipswich Town vs Liverpool 10:00 AM USA Network August 17 Arsenal vs Wolverhampton 10:00 AM - August 17 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion 10:00 AM Peacock August 17 Newcastle United vs Southampton 10:00 AM Peacock August 17 Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth 10:00 AM - August 17 West Ham United vs Aston Villa 12:30 PM NBC August 18 Brentford vs Crystal Palace 09:00 AM USA Network August 18 Chelsea vs Manchester City 11:30 AM NBC August 19 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs 15:00 PM USA Network

You can see a list of the upcoming Premier League games to watch in the table above.

The best TV packages to watch Premier League soccer in 2024

While NBC has exclusive rights to Premier League matches, there are multiple ways in which you can subscribe to the network. We delve into the details so you can get your soccer fix and watch the next big Premier League game with ease…