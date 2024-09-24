+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals Getty images
Watch Nationals vs Royals live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals are ready to host the Kansas City Royals to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 24, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT. The Royals have lost seven straight games.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

All together, the Nationals are 69-87 this season and 36-39 at home. With a record of 53–32 in games with eight or more hits, they've done well recently.

On the other hand, the Royals are 82–74 overall, with a 37–38 record on the road. With a 65-12 record when they've hit more than their opponents, they've done very well.

Tuesday is the first time this season that these two teams will take on each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN2, BSKC

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Nationals vs Royals on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to meet the Kansas City Royals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 24, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.

DateSeptember 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
VenueNationals Park
LocationWashington, D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals team news

Washington Nationals team news

This season, Jacob Young has helped the Nationals with 23 doubles, one triple, and three home runs, along with 35 RBIs.

James Wood has recorded 8-for-37 in his previous ten games, including two doubles and three home runs.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Alex CallOFSlight tear of the plantar fascia in the left footOut, 10-Day IL
Joan AdonRHPBicep injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

This season, Maikel Garcia has hit 58 RBIs, 27 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs for the Royals.

Bob Witt Jr. has been hitting well lately. In his last 10 games, he has gone 12 for 36 with 4 doubles and 2 home runs.

Kansas City Royals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Vinnie PasquantinoINFThumb injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Michael LorenzenRHPLeft hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

DateWashington NationalsKansas City Royals
September 24, 2024Mitchell ParkerCole Ragans

Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

The Washington Nationals have won four of the last five games they've competed against the Royals giving them the upper hand. The most recent games were on May 28, 2023. The Royals won by a score of 3-2, but the Nationals came back to win 4-2 to tie the series.

The Nationals' strong offense was shown by their 12–10 win on the 27th of May 2023, and their 5-2 and 6-0 wins in 2019 that were very convincing.

Based on this pattern, the Nationals may have an advantage, especially if they can keep scoring runs. The Royals are proving they can remain competitive, though, so a close game is possible.

DateResults
May 28, 2023Royals 3-2 Nationals
May 28, 2023Nationals 4-2 Royals
May 27, 2023Nationals 12-10 Royals
Jul 07, 2019Nationals 5-2 Royals
Jul 07, 2019Nationals 6-0 Royals

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement