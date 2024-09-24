The Washington Nationals are ready to host the Kansas City Royals to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 24, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT. The Royals have lost seven straight games.
All together, the Nationals are 69-87 this season and 36-39 at home. With a record of 53–32 in games with eight or more hits, they've done well recently.
On the other hand, the Royals are 82–74 overall, with a 37–38 record on the road. With a 65-12 record when they've hit more than their opponents, they've done very well.
Tuesday is the first time this season that these two teams will take on each other.
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MASN2, BSKC
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals are scheduled to meet the Kansas City Royals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 24, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.
|Date
|September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationals Park
|Location
|Washington, D.C.
Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals team news
Washington Nationals team news
This season, Jacob Young has helped the Nationals with 23 doubles, one triple, and three home runs, along with 35 RBIs.
James Wood has recorded 8-for-37 in his previous ten games, including two doubles and three home runs.
Washington Nationals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Alex Call
|OF
|Slight tear of the plantar fascia in the left foot
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Joan Adon
|RHP
|Bicep injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Kansas City Royals team news
This season, Maikel Garcia has hit 58 RBIs, 27 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs for the Royals.
Bob Witt Jr. has been hitting well lately. In his last 10 games, he has gone 12 for 36 with 4 doubles and 2 home runs.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|INF
|Thumb injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Michael Lorenzen
|RHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Washington Nationals
|Kansas City Royals
|September 24, 2024
|Mitchell Parker
|Cole Ragans
Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
The Washington Nationals have won four of the last five games they've competed against the Royals giving them the upper hand. The most recent games were on May 28, 2023. The Royals won by a score of 3-2, but the Nationals came back to win 4-2 to tie the series.
The Nationals' strong offense was shown by their 12–10 win on the 27th of May 2023, and their 5-2 and 6-0 wins in 2019 that were very convincing.
Based on this pattern, the Nationals may have an advantage, especially if they can keep scoring runs. The Royals are proving they can remain competitive, though, so a close game is possible.
|Date
|Results
|May 28, 2023
|Royals 3-2 Nationals
|May 28, 2023
|Nationals 4-2 Royals
|May 27, 2023
|Nationals 12-10 Royals
|Jul 07, 2019
|Nationals 5-2 Royals
|Jul 07, 2019
|Nationals 6-0 Royals