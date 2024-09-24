How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals are ready to host the Kansas City Royals to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 24, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT. The Royals have lost seven straight games.

All together, the Nationals are 69-87 this season and 36-39 at home. With a record of 53–32 in games with eight or more hits, they've done well recently.

On the other hand, the Royals are 82–74 overall, with a 37–38 record on the road. With a 65-12 record when they've hit more than their opponents, they've done very well.

Tuesday is the first time this season that these two teams will take on each other.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN2, BSKC

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to meet the Kansas City Royals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 24, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.

Date September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals team news

Washington Nationals team news

This season, Jacob Young has helped the Nationals with 23 doubles, one triple, and three home runs, along with 35 RBIs.

James Wood has recorded 8-for-37 in his previous ten games, including two doubles and three home runs.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alex Call OF Slight tear of the plantar fascia in the left foot Out, 10-Day IL Joan Adon RHP Bicep injury Out, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

This season, Maikel Garcia has hit 58 RBIs, 27 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs for the Royals.

Bob Witt Jr. has been hitting well lately. In his last 10 games, he has gone 12 for 36 with 4 doubles and 2 home runs.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Vinnie Pasquantino INF Thumb injury Out, 10-Day IL Michael Lorenzen RHP Left hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

Date Washington Nationals Kansas City Royals September 24, 2024 Mitchell Parker Cole Ragans

Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

The Washington Nationals have won four of the last five games they've competed against the Royals giving them the upper hand. The most recent games were on May 28, 2023. The Royals won by a score of 3-2, but the Nationals came back to win 4-2 to tie the series.

The Nationals' strong offense was shown by their 12–10 win on the 27th of May 2023, and their 5-2 and 6-0 wins in 2019 that were very convincing.

Based on this pattern, the Nationals may have an advantage, especially if they can keep scoring runs. The Royals are proving they can remain competitive, though, so a close game is possible.

Date Results May 28, 2023 Royals 3-2 Nationals May 28, 2023 Nationals 4-2 Royals May 27, 2023 Nationals 12-10 Royals Jul 07, 2019 Nationals 5-2 Royals Jul 07, 2019 Nationals 6-0 Royals

