How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels are set to face off against each other to open a high-voltage MLB clash on August 09, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT.

The Nationals are 19th in the league in scoring, with an average of 4.21 runs per game. This is a marginally above-average offensive performance. Whereas, the Angels are 26th with 4.02 runs scored per game, which is far behind the leaders.

The Nationals are also better at hitting. Their average is .242, which ranks them 15th, while the Angels' is .235, which ranks them 22nd.

The Nationals' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th, while the Angels'.304 ranks 21st, showing how different these teams are.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN, BSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the Los Angeles Angels in a thrilling MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, DC

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Washington Nationals team news

This season, CJ Abrams has hit 16 home runs for the Washington Nationals, had a .253 batting average, and drove in 54 runs.

Furthermore, Luis Garcia Jr. has consistently hit the ball, with a .290 batting average, a .322 on-base percentage, and a .460 slugging percentage, making a big difference in the team's scoring efforts.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Flexor muscle strain Out, 15-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Taylor Ward has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs for the Los Angeles Angels, but his batting average is only .228.

Logan O'Hoppe has been a more steady hitter. He has a .277 batting average, a .333 on-base percentage, and a .463 slugging percentage, which makes him an important part of the team's lineup.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Luis Rengifo INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Mike Trout OF Meniscus issue Out, 10-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Mitchell Parker Jose Soriano

Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels' upcoming game is expected to be very tough and highly contested based on their last five head-to-head games. The past of the series shows that there is a balance of strength, with close games going to both teams. Recently, the Nationals beat the Angels 6-4 on April 11, 2023, and again 7-3 on May 8, 2022. These wins show that they can beat the Angels' pitchers. There have also been close wins for the Angels, like a 3-2 win on April 13, 2023, as well as a 2-0 win with no goals scored on April 12, 2023. This game is likely to be another close one. It will be important for both teams to hit and pitch strategically.

Date Results Apr 13, 2023 Angels 3-2 Nationals Apr 12, 2023 Angels 2-0 Nationals Apr 11, 2023 Nationals 6-4 Angels May 09, 2022 Angels 5-4 Nationals May 08, 2022 Nationals 7-3 Angels

