How to watch and listen to Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of two marquee clashes between ranked teams this weekend, No. 24 Boston College hits the road to face No. 6 Missouri in an exciting ACC vs. SEC showdown on Saturday.

Boston College made waves in its season opener by upsetting a ranked Florida State squad away from home. The Eagles boast a potent offense, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, which ranks 9th in the nation, averaging an impressive 285 rushing yards per game.

On the other side, Missouri has yet to surrender a single point this season, shutting out both Murray State and Buffalo. The Tigers rank in the top 30 nationally, racking up 217 rushing yards per game, while sitting 16th overall in scoring, posting 45 points per contest.

Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on Boston College Eagles in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT, at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR) | Away: 371 (NE), 371 (CAR)

Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles team news

Missouri Tigers team news

Brady Cook has steered the offense in two outings for the Tigers, throwing for 446 yards (223 per game), with one touchdown, one pick, and an impressive 71.2% completion rate. Cook has also been a threat on the ground, rushing for 84 yards and punching in three touchdowns.

In the Tigers' rushing game, Nate Noel has proven effective, racking up 121 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Luther Burden III has made the most of his eight targets, snagging six catches for 54 yards and one score in two games.

Boston College Eagles team news

For the Eagles in their last game, Thomas Castellanos has been very efficient and completed nine of 10 passing attempts (90.0%) and totalled 234 yards through the air, completing four touchdown passes. Turbo Richard had 15 rushing attempts and finished with 74 yards. Lewis Bond found paydirt once and ended the contest with five catches for 98 yards.

