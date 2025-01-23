Milwaukee Brewers 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Brewers are entering 2025 with a fresh look at shortstop and closer but the same objective: punch their ticket to the postseason and get hot at the right moment.

This philosophy has fueled Milwaukee's remarkable run of regular-season success, featuring six playoff berths over the past seven seasons, including four division crowns. While it's true the Brewers haven't advanced in a postseason series since sweeping the Rockies in the 2018 NLDS, they've consistently positioned themselves for a chance—a feat not all teams can claim.

The Brewers are known for operating with a modest payroll, and that approach has been especially evident this offseason. They allowed Willy Adames to leave in free agency and traded All-Star closer Devin Williams, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Last offseason, they parted ways with Corbin Burnes in another cost-saving move. Now, it wouldn’t be surprising if they looked to offload Rhys Hoskins and his $18 million salary as well.

Despite their financial conservatism, the Brewers have found a way to thrive on the diamond. They captured the National League Central title last season, proving their ability to stay competitive regardless of roster changes.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Brewers' upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Brewers MLB game in 2025.

Milwaukee Brewers 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Milwaukee Brewers 2025 MLB regular season schedule

How to watch the Milwaukee Brewers MLB games in the Milwaukee area

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (FDSN Wisconsin) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Milwaukee Brewers. From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want.

Streamers across the Brewers' viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Brewers' broadcast region. To find local providers offering FanDuel Sports Network, head to www.getmyhometeams.com. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

If you're already watching the Brewers through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. In addition to coverage of the Brewers, you will also be able to stream Milwaukee games on FDSN.

How to watch the Milwaukee Brewers MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Brewers games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Milwaukee Brewers MLB games without cable

Service FDSN Wisconsin ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Brewers games live and how to enjoy Milwaukee baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN Wisconsin through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN Wisconsin, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Brewers games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

For a limited time, you can get $30 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack ($80 plus $14.99 per month) or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN Wisconsin, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Brewers games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Brewers games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Brewers games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Brewers games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN Wisconsin. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Brewers games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Milwaukee Brewers games on FDSN Wisconsin. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Brewers game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Brewers' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Brewers fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Brewers games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Brewers fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.