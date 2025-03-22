How to watch today's Michigan State vs Harvard NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Harvard NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and more.

The seventh-seeded Michigan State Spartans are gearing up for their NCAA Tournament opener against No. 10 seed Harvard on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. This marks Michigan State’s second consecutive tournament appearance and the first-ever meeting between these two programs.

Despite four losses in their last six games, the Spartans secured their highest tournament seeding since 2016, thanks to a strong season that saw them crack the national rankings for most of the year. They nearly took down top overall seed UCLA and claimed a marquee victory over then-No. 21 Iowa early in the campaign.

Harvard, meanwhile, enters the tournament riding a four-game winning streak and boasting a 24-4 record. The Crimson proved they could handle Big Ten opposition, picking up wins over Northwestern and then-No. 25 Indiana during the regular season.

Michigan State vs Harvard: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and the Crimson will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Reynolds Coliseum Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Michigan State vs Harvard on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spartans and the Crimson on:

TV Channel: ESPNews

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

If the Spartans can contain Harmoni Turner, they’ll have the upper hand. Senior guard Julia Ayrault, Michigan State's leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, will be a focal point as they aim to make a deep run. While Michigan State has never captured a national championship, they came close in 2005, finishing as runners-up to Baylor.

Harvard Crimson news & key performers

The key to Harvard's success has been senior guard Turner, the Ivy League’s leading scorer, averaging 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44% from the field. She delivered a spectacular 44-point outburst in the conference tournament semifinal before leading her team to the Ivy League title.

