How to watch today's McNeese vs Purdue NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off a stunning 69-67 first-round victory over fifth-seeded Clemson, No. 12 McNeese Cowboys (28-6) are eyeing another upset when they face No. 4 Purdue (23-11) in the Midwest Regional's second round on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys have prided themselves on stingy defense, holding opponents under 70 points in 27 games—the most in the Southland Conference. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers, making their 10th straight NCAA appearance under Matt Painter, extended their tournament record to 50-35 after dispatching 13th-seeded High Point 75-63 in the opening round.

Despite swirling reports that head coach Will Wade is set to take over at NC State, McNeese remained focused in its first-round shocker and will look to maintain that edge against a battle-tested Purdue squad.

McNeese vs Purdue: Date and tip-off time

The Cowboys and the Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch McNeese vs Purdue on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cowboys and the Boilermakers on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

McNeese Cowboys team news & key performers

On the McNeese side, senior guard Javohn Garcia has been a reliable scorer, reaching double figures in 23 games this season. He erupted for 24 points, four assists, and two blocks in a Southland Tournament semifinal win over Northwestern State before adding 10 points and four rebounds in the conference title game. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.8% from the field and 80.9% from the line.

Off the bench, junior guard Sincere Parker gives the Cowboys an additional scoring threat. He posted 12 points and four rebounds in the win over Clemson and delivered 25 points and four boards in a tight 68-66 victory over Lamar earlier this month. Parker is averaging 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.

Purdue Boilermakers news & key performers

Trey Kaufman-Renn, a junior forward, has been in blazing form, putting up 21 points and eight rebounds in Purdue’s win over High Point. Just before the tournament, he dropped 24 points and nine boards in a Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Michigan. Across 34 games (all starts), he’s averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while playing 30.4 minutes per contest.

Another driving force for the Boilermakers is junior guard Braden Smith, who filled the stat sheet against High Point with 20 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Over 34 games, Smith has posted 16.2 points, 8.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while logging 36.8 minutes.

