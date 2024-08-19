How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the start time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to face off in a highly anticipated MLB matchup to begin a three-game home series on Aug 26, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

Seattle is eighth in the American League with 144 total home runs, or 1.1 per game, with an overall record of 66-65, including a 39-27 record at home.

Tampa Bay has an overall record of 65-65 and a road record of 31-31. With a 26-11 record in games where they didn't allow a home run, the Rays have performed admirably.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FS1

Local TV channel: ROOTS, BSSUN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

Seattle Mariners will take on Tampa Bay Rays in a highly anticipated MLB game on Aug 26, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA, USA.

Date Aug 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, WA, USA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

Seattle Mariners team news

With a batting average of.256, Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners and has contributed 40 RBIs, 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 29 walks.

Leonardo Rivas is 11-for-32 with four RBIs in the last ten games.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Victor Robles CF Hand Day-to-Day JP Crawford SS Hand 10-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

With a.273 hitting average, 10 home runs, 26 doubles, a triple, 39 walks, and 56 RBIs, Yandy Diaz leads the Rays.

Over the past ten games, Junior Caminero is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Richie Palacios 2B Knee 10-Day IL Zack Littell SP Shoulder 15-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team Aug 26, 2024 Bryce Miller Ryan Pepiot

Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

Predicted on their past five meetings, the Mariners and Rays' upcoming game is probably going to be fiercely contested. Having won four of the previous five encounters, including two in which they scored six runs or more, the Rays hold the advantage. In their most recent game, the Mariners prevailed 5-2, demonstrating their ability to contend when their pitching and offence click. Anticipate the Rays to maintain their current winning ways, but if the Mariners can restrict Tampa Bay's scoring opportunities, they may be able to take advantage of their home-field edge.

Date Results June 26, 2024 Mariners 5-2 Rays June 25, 2024 Rays 11-3 Mariners June 24, 2024 Rays 4-3 Mariners Sep 10, 2023 Rays 6-3 Mariners Sep 10, 2023 Rays 7-5 Mariners

