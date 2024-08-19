How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to face off in a highly anticipated MLB matchup to begin a three-game home series on Aug 26, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.
Seattle is eighth in the American League with 144 total home runs, or 1.1 per game, with an overall record of 66-65, including a 39-27 record at home.
Tampa Bay has an overall record of 65-65 and a road record of 31-31. With a 26-11 record in games where they didn't allow a home run, the Rays have performed admirably.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: FS1
Local TV channel: ROOTS, BSSUN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
Seattle Mariners will take on Tampa Bay Rays in a highly anticipated MLB game on Aug 26, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA, USA.
|Date
|Aug 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, WA, USA
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays team news
Seattle Mariners team news
With a batting average of.256, Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners and has contributed 40 RBIs, 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 29 walks.
Leonardo Rivas is 11-for-32 with four RBIs in the last ten games.
Seattle Mariners injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Victor Robles
|CF
|Hand
|Day-to-Day
|JP Crawford
|SS
|Hand
|10-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays team news
With a.273 hitting average, 10 home runs, 26 doubles, a triple, 39 walks, and 56 RBIs, Yandy Diaz leads the Rays.
Over the past ten games, Junior Caminero is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Richie Palacios
|2B
|Knee
|10-Day IL
|Zack Littell
|SP
|Shoulder
|15-Day IL
Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|Aug 26, 2024
|Bryce Miller
|Ryan Pepiot
Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
Predicted on their past five meetings, the Mariners and Rays' upcoming game is probably going to be fiercely contested. Having won four of the previous five encounters, including two in which they scored six runs or more, the Rays hold the advantage. In their most recent game, the Mariners prevailed 5-2, demonstrating their ability to contend when their pitching and offence click. Anticipate the Rays to maintain their current winning ways, but if the Mariners can restrict Tampa Bay's scoring opportunities, they may be able to take advantage of their home-field edge.
|Date
|Results
|June 26, 2024
|Mariners 5-2 Rays
|June 25, 2024
|Rays 11-3 Mariners
|June 24, 2024
|Rays 4-3 Mariners
|Sep 10, 2023
|Rays 6-3 Mariners
|Sep 10, 2023
|Rays 7-5 Mariners