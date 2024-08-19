This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays Getty images
Watch Mariners vs Rays live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the start time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to face off in a highly anticipated MLB matchup to begin a three-game home series on Aug 26, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

Seattle is eighth in the American League with 144 total home runs, or 1.1 per game, with an overall record of 66-65, including a 39-27 record at home.

Tampa Bay has an overall record of 65-65 and a road record of 31-31. With a 26-11 record in games where they didn't allow a home run, the Rays have performed admirably.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FS1

Local TV channel: ROOTS, BSSUN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Mariners vs Rays with a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

Seattle Mariners will take on Tampa Bay Rays in a highly anticipated MLB game on Aug 26, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA, USA.

DateAug 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, WA, USA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

Seattle Mariners team news

With a batting average of.256, Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners and has contributed 40 RBIs, 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 29 walks.

Leonardo Rivas is 11-for-32 with four RBIs in the last ten games.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Victor RoblesCFHandDay-to-Day
JP CrawfordSSHand10-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

With a.273 hitting average, 10 home runs, 26 doubles, a triple, 39 walks, and 56 RBIs, Yandy Diaz leads the Rays.

Over the past ten games, Junior Caminero is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Richie Palacios2BKnee10-Day IL
Zack LittellSPShoulder15-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
Aug 26, 2024Bryce MillerRyan Pepiot

Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

Predicted on their past five meetings, the Mariners and Rays' upcoming game is probably going to be fiercely contested. Having won four of the previous five encounters, including two in which they scored six runs or more, the Rays hold the advantage. In their most recent game, the Mariners prevailed 5-2, demonstrating their ability to contend when their pitching and offence click. Anticipate the Rays to maintain their current winning ways, but if the Mariners can restrict Tampa Bay's scoring opportunities, they may be able to take advantage of their home-field edge.

DateResults
June 26, 2024Mariners 5-2 Rays
June 25, 2024Rays 11-3 Mariners
June 24, 2024Rays 4-3 Mariners
Sep 10, 2023Rays 6-3 Mariners
Sep 10, 2023Rays 7-5 Mariners

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement