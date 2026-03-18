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Neil Bennett

NCAA Men's March Madness 2026 TV schedule: Channels, live streams, deals and more

What NCAA Tournament March Madness games are available to watch and live stream today?

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks
TruTV
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Navy Midshipmen
ESPN U
Illinois State Redbirds vs Kent State Golden Flashes
ESPN+

Watch live on

ESPN+
ESPN Select
Utah Valley State Wolverines vs George Washington Revolutionaries
ESPN+

Watch live on

ESPN+
ESPN Select
Bradley Braves vs Dayton Flyers
ESPN U
New Mexico Lobos vs Sam Houston State Bearkats
ESPN+

Watch live on

ESPN+
ESPN Select
Miami RedHawks vs Southern Methodist Mustangs
TruTV
Nevada Wolf Pack vs Murray State Racers
ESPN+

Watch live on

ESPN+
ESPN Select
California Golden Bears vs UIC Flames
ESPN 2
Colorado State Rams vs St. Joseph's Hawks
ESPN U

March Madness has arrived! The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is officially in full swing, and the atmosphere is nothing short of legendary. With Selection Sunday in the rearview and the "First Four" battles in Dayton already fueling Cinderella stories, the road to the championship is set. Don't miss a second of the 67-game sprint to the title from March 17 to April 6—catch all the action live on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Stream Men's March Madness live on Sling TVSign up

2026 Men's March Madness Schedule

The 2026 tournament concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Because games happen simultaneously during the opening rounds, you'll need to juggle multiple channels to keep your bracket alive. Here is the complete rundown of the 2026 Men's schedule:

RoundDatesTV Networks
Selection SundayMarch 15CBS
First FourMarch 17-18truTV
First RoundMarch 19-20CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Second RoundMarch 21-22CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16March 26-27TBS, CBS
Elite EightMarch 28-29TBS, CBS
Final FourApril 4TBS
Championship GameApril 6TBS

How to Watch: TV and Streaming Channels

Watching the 2026 Men's tournament requires a tag-team approach between Paramount+ (for CBS games) and Sling TV (covering TBS, TNT, and truTV). To catch every high-stakes moment, you'll need access to all four networks. Fortunately for cord-cutters, these high-value streaming options make it easy to ensure you never miss a single buzzer-beater.

Top Streaming Services for the Tournament

  • Sling TV: A more budget-friendly option. Sling Blue includes TBS, TNT, and truTV. To get CBS, you'll typically need an antenna or a separate subscription to Paramount+.
  • Paramount+ Premium: This is your home for every game that airs on CBS. Note: The "Essential" tier does not include your local live CBS station.

Stream Men's March Madness live on Sling TVSign up

Sling Packages for the 2026 Tournament

Sling remains one of the most flexible ways to watch the tournament without a heavy monthly commitment. You can choose a plan that fits the specific window of the tournament you care about most:

  • The Full Tournament Run: 50% off Sling Orange + Blue Combo ($29.99 for the first month). This covers the Turner networks and ESPN for post-game analysis.
  • The Opening Weekend Pass: A 3-Day Pass ($9.99) is perfect for the Round of 64 and Round of 32, where the most upsets happen.
  • The Clutch Game Pass: A 1-Day Pass ($4.99) is ideal if you just want to catch a specific high-stakes matchup or the National Championship.

The March Madness Live App

The NCAA March Madness Live app is the gold standard for sports apps. It allows Men's tournament fans to watch games on the go, track live stats, and, most importantly, utilize "Fast Break" coverage, which whips around to the most exciting finishes in real-time. While the app is free, you will need to log in with your TV provider credentials to unlock unlimited live streaming.

Pro Tip: If you're watching on a desktop at work, the app usually offers a "Boss Button" that instantly switches your screen to a fake spreadsheet if your supervisor walks by!

Watching Outside the U.S.

If you're traveling abroad during the tournament, you may find your streaming services are geo-blocked. Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to connect to a U.S. server so you can access your home subscriptions from anywhere in the world. Just ensure you set up and test your VPN before the big games start to avoid any technical fouls.

Stream Men's March Madness live on Sling TVSign up

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