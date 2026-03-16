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Neil Bennett

Where to watch TBS channel March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the TBS channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

On-Demand Access

Sling 1-Day Pass

Sling TV is the only provider offering 1 and 3-day passes, allowing you to pay only for the specific games you want without a monthly contract or the hassle of canceling.

Costs

$4.99 per day

Get Sling TV

Best value streaming services for TBS March 2026

Sling TV 1-Day Pass$4.99
Sling TV 3-Day Pass$9.99
Sling TV 7-Day Pass$14.99
Max Standard or Premium$18.49 - $22.99
Sling TV$45.99/mo
DirecTV MySports Pack$69.99/mo
Fubo Pro$73.99/mo
YouTube TV Base Plan$82.99/mo

Sling TV is widely preferred by sports fans and cord-cutters because it is the only major streaming service that offers a "micro-subscription" model, allowing you to pay only for the exact window you need without a recurring monthly bill. For a low flat fee you get instant access to the core Sling Orange lineup, which includes heavy-hitters like TBS, TNT, and ESPN. This is particularly advantageous for high-stakes viewing events like the March Madness opening rounds or NBA playoff doubleheaders, where you might only care about 48 to 72 hours of coverage. 

Live stream TBS on Sling TV today!Sign up now

Unlike traditional trials or monthly plans, these passes do not auto-renew, meaning you don’t have to worry about "cancellation traps" or hidden fees once the final buzzer sounds. It essentially provides a "pay-per-view" experience for an entire suite of cable channels, making it the most cost-effective and low-pressure way to watch TBS in 2026.

How to watch TBS for March Madness 2026

While a Sling Day Pass is the ultimate "cheat code" for watching TBS, there is one critical catch for fans tuning in for March Madness. 

While TBS and TNT are included in the standard Sling Orange pass, truTV is historically tucked away in the Sling Blue lineup or the "Entertainment Extra" add-on.

Live stream TBS on Sling TV today!Sign up now

How to watch and live stream TBS for free

If you are looking to catch the first few rounds of March Madness or a specific movie tonight, DirecTV is a top-tier choice, as it currently offers a 5-day free trial that includes TBS, TNT, and truTV in its base "Entertainment" package. 

Similarly, Fuboalso provides a 5-day free trial that allows you to test out their service at no cost. 

Stream TBS for free on Fubo today!Start free trial

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