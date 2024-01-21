Manchester City Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Liverpool FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will aim to trim the gap on Women's Super League leaders Chelsea when they host Liverpool this Sunday afternoon in their first league fixture of the year.

These two sides previously locked horns in the FA League Cup group stage showdown, which was an entertaining 4-3 scoreline in City's favor. The Citizens currently sit in second place in the WSL with 22 points to their name, three points behind Chelsea and the same amount of points as Arsenal in third.

With Chelsea facing Manchester United in an early Sunday lunchtime kick-off, this weekend may offer them a chance to make up some ground on the reigning champions in the event of any slip-up from the Blues.

As for Liverpool, they are in fifth place in the league table, four points behind their Sunday's opponent's, and will be hoping to pick up where they left off following a relatively successful first half of the 2023/24 campaign, which included a victory over rivals Manchester United in their most recent WSL outing.

Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EDT Venue: Joie Stadium

The WSL match between Man City and Liverpool will be played at the Joie Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2024, with kick-off at 9:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

Manchester City's Women's Super League game against Liverpool will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Manchester City's only injury concern for the visit of Liverpool is defender Alanna Kennedy. However, in a big boost, head coach Gareth Taylor revealed in the midweek that the Australian international is very close to returning to full fitness.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Roord, Hemp; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan will miss Sunday's trip to Manchester with a hip injury, while Ceri Holland is serving a one-match ban following her sending off in the narrow 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Bristol City last weekend. Joint top-scorer Sophie Roman Huag, who missed last weekend's FA Cup tie due to an ankle issue, will be back in contention for a place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Hinds; Lawley, Van de Sanden, Haug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby, Spencer Defenders: Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Fahey, Koivisto, Matthews, Parry Midfielders: Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Lundgaard Forwards: Lawley, Roman Haug, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels, Kiernan, Flint, Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Scoreline Competition 09/11/23 Liverpool Women 3-3 Manchester City FA Women's League Cup 07/05/23 Liverpool Women 2-2 Manchester City The FA Women's Super League 08/12/22 Liverpool Women 0-0 Manchester City FA Cup, Women 30/10/22 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool Women The FA Women's Super League 01/12/19 Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool Women The FA Women's Super League

