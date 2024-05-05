Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women will be looking to take a giant step towards their first league title in eight years when they welcome Arsenal Women to the Joie Stadium in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday.

The Citizens are in the box seat to claim their second WSL title after moving six points clear at the top of the WSL table with a 4-0 win over Bristol City last Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are out of the title race and will head into the weekend in third place, with eight points separating them from Man City after dropping points in the 1-1 draw against Everton last time out.

Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:15 am EST Venue: Joie Stadium

The match will be played at the Joie Stadium on Sunday, May 5, 2024 with kick-off at 9:15 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Man City will have to make it without the services of WSL top-scorer Khadija Shaw, who suffered a broken foot in the win over West Ham earlier this month.

Goalkeepers Ellie Roebuck and Sandy MacIver are both ruled out, while Jill Roord remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Kerstin Casparij is in line to start at right-back after coming in as a half-time replacement against Bristol City.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has confirmed that Viviane Miedema will not be available here due to a knee problem.

The Gunners are also missing Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lia Walti, but goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo has been declared fit for the weekend and will start on the bench. Alessia Russo will be seeking to build on her recent success, having scored four goals in Arsenal's past three games.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Pelova, Little; Mead, Russo, Foord; Blackstenius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 Arsenal Women 0-1 Manchester City W.F.C. FA Cup, Women 05/11/23 Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League 02/04/23 Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League 11/02/23 Manchester City W.F.C. 2-1 Arsenal Women The FA Women's Super League 09/02/23 Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City W.F.C. (AET) FA Women's League Cup

