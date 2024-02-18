Luton Town vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With an opportunity to register five competitive wins on the bounce, Manchester United will be looking to close the gap on the Premier League top-five when they face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side defeated Aston Villa 2-1 the last time out, while Luton will aim to stay above the drop zone after falling to a 3-1 home defeat against Sheffield United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton Town vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, February 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, USA and Telemundo in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Luton Town team news

The home side's manager Rob Edwards will continue to miss the injured trio of Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer.

New signing Daiki Hashioka may not be ready to be included from the onset yet, but Teden Mengi could start after being named among the substitutes for the games Sheffield United.

Tahith Chong and Jordan Clark are also set to battle for their places with Andros Townsend.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene

Manchester United team news

Luke Shaw is a doubt after being taken off at half-time in the Aston Villa win due to a knock, while the other full-back options Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are ruled out through injuries.

Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount also remain unavailable for selection, with Victor Lindelof in line to enter the XI in case Shaw is not passed fit for Sunday's outing.

Scott McTominay is likely to continue as the perfect option off the bench.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Dalot Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Luton Town and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Premier League September 22, 2020 Luton Town 0-3 Manchester United Carabao Cup April 18, 1992 Luton Town 1-1 Manchester United Premier League September 21, 1991 Manchester United 5-0 Luton Town Premier League March 23, 1991 Manchester United 4-1 Luton Town Premier League

Useful links