How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, No. 3 seed LSU (29-5) is set to face No. 6 seed Florida State (24-8) in an NCAA Tournament second-round showdown at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU Tigers vs. the Florida State Seminoles NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles: Date and tip-off time

The LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

Flau’jae Johnson made a triumphant return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to shin inflammation, leading all scorers with 22 points. Meanwhile, Aneesah Morrow continued her season-long dominance, recording her 28th double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, solidifying her presence in the paint.

Florida State Seminoles news & key performers

Florida State cruised past George Mason in dominant fashion, securing a commanding 94-59 victory in their most recent outing. Leading the charge for the Seminoles was Ta’Niya Latson, who put on an impressive scoring display with 28 points while also contributing two steals. The dynamic guard showcased her efficiency, knocking down shots at a 50% clip from the field.

