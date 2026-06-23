World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Canada will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Switzerland vs Canada is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and via Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo, also accessible through Fubo. Peacock streams all 104 World Cup matches live with Spanish commentary. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 24 in a Group B finale that will decide who tops the table and who takes the harder road into the knockout rounds. Both sides arrive knowing exactly what is at stake.

Canada enter the match as group leaders after a 6-0 demolition of Qatar, a result that delivered the country's first-ever men's World Cup win. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick, Nathan Saliba netted a free kick off the bench, and BC Place was electric. But the afternoon was shadowed by a serious leg injury to midfielder Ismael Koné, who broke his tibia and fibula following a tackle and was carried off on a stretcher.

Jesse Marsch's side need only a draw to confirm top spot and secure hosting rights for the Round of 32 and potentially the Round of 16. A loss, by contrast, would likely send Canada to Los Angeles to face South Korea in front of a heavily pro-Korea crowd.

Switzerland, managed by Murat Yakin, recovered from an unconvincing 1-1 draw with Qatar to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second group game. Twenty-year-old Johan Manzambi came off the bench to score a superb brace, with Granit Xhaka and Ruben Vargas also on the scoresheet. The Swiss sit second in Group B heading into the final round.

Xhaka remains the fulcrum of the Swiss midfield, now captaining the side in what is his fourth World Cup appearance. Breel Embolo leads the attack, and the Swiss will be confident they have enough quality to push Canada all the way.

The stakes are straightforward: Canada want to win the group and stay in Vancouver; Switzerland need a result to avoid finishing third. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Switzerland vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Murat Yakin's Switzerland are without left-back Miro Muheim through injury, though no suspensions affect the squad. The projected XI lines up as: Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

Canada are without Ismael Koné, who suffered a broken tibia and fibula against Qatar and will play no further part in the tournament. Defender Alfie Jones is also unavailable through injury. No suspensions are listed. Jesse Marsch's projected XI reads: Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Niko Sigur, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Form

Switzerland have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 4-1 World Cup win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18, with Johan Manzambi's brace off the bench the standout moment. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Qatar on June 13 in a match they dominated before conceding a 94th-minute own goal. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Australia and a 4-1 friendly win over Jordan.

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing was the 6-0 World Cup victory over Qatar on June 18, Canada's first win at a men's World Cup. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in their tournament opener. A 2-0 friendly win over Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw with Ireland round out their recent record.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match CAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 1 - 3 Canada 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two nations have met only once in recorded history. That encounter came in a friendly on May 15, 2002, when Canada won 3-1 away in Switzerland. Tuesday's match in Vancouver is just the second recorded meeting between the two sides.

Standings

Canada currently sit first in Group B, with Switzerland in second place ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: