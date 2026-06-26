World Cup - Grp. L New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Panama and England will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Panama vs England is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and via Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Streaming options are listed below.

Panama and England meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, June 27, in the final Group L fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

England arrive with four points from two matches and need only a win to confirm top spot in the group. Thomas Tuchel's side produced a polished second-half display to beat Croatia 4-2 on matchday one, but the goalless draw with Ghana left plenty of questions unanswered.

Harry Kane endured a difficult night in Foxborough, man-marked out of the game and guilty of a late miss that would have won it. Tuchel has publicly backed his captain, but the pressure on Kane to deliver in a knockout-stage World Cup is mounting. Anthony Gordon also drew heavy criticism for his lack of impact against Ghana, adding to Tuchel's selection dilemmas in wide areas.

Panama, by contrast, are already eliminated. Consecutive 1-0 defeats to Ghana and Croatia ended their tournament hopes early, though those results flattered neither opponent. Thomas Christiansen's side set up compactly in a 5-4-1 shape and made life difficult for both teams. They will have nothing to lose at MetLife Stadium.

England's squad depth offers Tuchel options. Noni Madueke is expected to continue on the right in the absence of Bukayo Saka, who has been managing an achilles problem. Marcus Rashford could come into contention on the left, with Nico O'Reilly a defensive option in that flank.

The only previous meeting between these sides ended 6-1 to England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a match Kane remembers fondly having scored his first senior international hat-trick.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Panama vs England live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Panama vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen has not confirmed a starting lineup for Panama ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel is in a similar position for England, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently available. Saka's achilles issue has been an ongoing concern throughout the group stage, and Tuchel has selection decisions to make in wide areas. Updates will be added as they are confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama head into this match with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Croatia in the World Cup on June 23, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Ghana on June 17. They drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in a pre-tournament friendly and beat the Dominican Republic 4-2, but a 6-2 thrashing by Brazil in May underlined the gap between Panama and the top tier of international football. Across those five matches, Panama scored seven goals and conceded ten.

England's recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Ghana on June 23, which followed a 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia on June 17. Prior to the tournament, they beat Costa Rica 3-0 and New Zealand 1-0 in friendlies. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Japan in March. England scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games, though the clean sheet against Ghana was their only shutout in that run.





Head-to-Head Record

PAN Last match ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win England 6 - 1 Panama 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These sides have met just once in recorded history. England beat Panama 6-1 in a World Cup group stage fixture on June 24, 2018, with England as the designated home side in that match in Nizhny Novgorod. That single meeting is the only confirmed fixture between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, England currently sit top of the table, while Panama are bottom in fourth place heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: