Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham and Arsenal will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 11:30 AM.

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US viewers can watch West Ham vs Arsenal live on TV or via live stream through the options listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before doing so.

West Ham host Arsenal at London Stadium in what is a genuinely loaded Premier League fixture. The Hammers are deep in a relegation battle, sitting 18th in the table, while the visitors arrive as league leaders with a Champions League final on the horizon.

For West Ham, this is a game that could define their season. Graham Potter's side were beaten 3-0 by Brentford in their last Premier League outing and have won just once in their past five matches across all competitions. The pressure at the bottom of the table is unrelenting.

Jarrod Bowen remains a focal point for the Hammers in attack. Despite speculation over his future, the England winger appears likely to stay at the club, and his energy and goals will be essential if West Ham are to take anything from this match.

Arsenal, by contrast, arrive in east London with momentum and purpose. Mikel Arteta's side beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final to seal a place in the final in Budapest on May 30, and they followed that European triumph with a 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham last weekend.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League and chasing a historic double. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack, though debate continues over whether he is the right fit for the biggest occasions ahead. Arteta has brushed aside external noise with characteristic confidence.

With Arsenal needing points to hold off any title challengers and West Ham desperate to climb out of the drop zone, neither side can afford to treat this as a warm-up for anything else.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

West Ham head into this match without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who remains sidelined through injury. With Fabianski out, Mads Hermansen is expected to start between the posts, with the projected XI also including Axel Disasi, Moussa Diouf, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo, Tomas Soucek, Moises Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, and Valentin Castellanos.

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber, who faces a race against time to feature again this season after a lengthy absence, while Mikel Merino is also unavailable through injury. No suspensions affect either side. Arteta's projected XI is expected to feature David Raya in goal, with a back four of Gabriel, Ben White, William Saliba, and Riccardo Calafiori, and a front line including Bukayo Saka, Gyokeres, and Ezequiel Eze. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 12 J. Timber

23 M. Merino

Form

West Ham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League, and they also lost 2-2 to Leeds in the FA Cup, which counted as an elimination. A 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers stands as their best result in that run. The Hammers have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games, with a clean sheet proving elusive.

Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory. They also beat Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League and Newcastle United 1-0, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City, 2-1. Arsenal have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 4, 2025, when Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0 in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Arsenal hold a clear advantage, winning three times to West Ham's one, with one draw. Arsenal have scored 15 goals in those five matches, while West Ham have managed four, including a 1-0 win at the Emirates in February 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit top in first place, while West Ham are 18th as the season enters its final stretch.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: