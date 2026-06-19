World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and Paraguay will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 11:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

In the United States, Turkiye vs Paraguay is available to watch on FS1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fubo carries both channels and is the recommended streaming option for cord-cutters, with a five-day free trial available for new subscribers. Peacock is streaming all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup live in Spanish. Fox One also holds broadcast rights for the fixture.

Turkiye and Paraguay meet in a Group D fixture with serious consequences at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the match set for San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Friday, June 19.

Both sides arrive at Levi's Stadium on zero points after opening-day defeats. Vincenzo Montella's Turkey fell 2-0 to Australia in Vancouver, a result that stung given their 72% possession and 30 shots on goal. They dominated the match in every statistical sense but were left empty-handed by a combination of poor finishing and a spectacular goalkeeping display from Patrick Beach.

Paraguay's situation is even more pressing. Gustavo Alfaro's side suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of the United States in Los Angeles, a night that began badly when Damián Bobadilla turned a Weston McKennie cross into his own net inside seven minutes. Folarin Balogun scored twice and Gio Reyna added a late fourth to leave La Albirroja rooted to the bottom of the group.

With Australia and the United States both sitting on three points at the top of Group D, the loser of this fixture will be pushed to the brink of elimination. A draw does little better for either side, leaving both needing wins on the final matchday and relying on external results.

Turkiye will look to Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu to provide the creative spark that was present but ultimately fruitless against the Socceroos. Paraguay will ask Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso to provide the direct transition threat that can expose space behind Turkey's advancing full-backs.

For everything you need to watch this Group D decider live, the TV channels and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the match, giving him a full squad to select from. The projected XI for Turkey is: Ugurcan Cakir; Ferdi Kadioglu, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci; Ismail Yuksek, Hakan Calhanoglu; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu; Kerem Akturkoglu.

Gustavo Alfaro also has no reported injuries or suspensions in the Paraguay camp. The projected XI for La Albirroja is: Orlando Gill; Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Juan Caceres, Alexandro Maidana; Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas; Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron; Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Turkiye head into this match with four wins from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Australia in their World Cup opener on June 14, ending a run that included a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela and a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia. In World Cup qualifying, they beat Kosovo 1-0 and Romania 1-0 in back-to-back fixtures. Across those five matches, Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded three.

Paraguay's recent record shows two wins and two losses from their last five outings, with their form data reflecting three wins, one loss to Morocco, and the heavy opening defeat to the United States. Their World Cup campaign began with a 4-1 loss on June 13, following a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on June 5. Earlier results include a 2-1 friendly loss to Morocco, a 1-0 win over Greece, and a 2-1 friendly victory over Mexico in November 2025. Paraguay scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Turkiye and Paraguay is available in the current dataset. Official records for this fixture will be updated as information becomes available.









Standings

In Group D, Turkiye currently sit third and Paraguay fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Weather

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match between Türkiye and Paraguay is scheduled to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.

According to the forecast for Santa Clara, CA, United States on Friday, June 19, 2026, you can expect the following weather conditions:

The daily forecast shows sunny conditions during the day shifting to partly cloudy at night, with a high temperature of 23°C and a low of 15°C. There is a 5% chance of rain for both day and night, with a humidity level of 57% and a maximum UV index of 10. Winds will be blowing from the south at a speed of 11 mph.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: