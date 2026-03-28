Today's game between Scotland and Morocco will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Scotland vs Morocco is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. The match can also be streamed live via Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Scotland and Morocco meet in a pivotal Group C fixture at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, June 19, with a 6pm ET kick-off. Both sides arrive at this World Cup clash with points already on the board and plenty at stake in what promises to be a compelling contest.

Scotland claimed a historic result in their opener, beating Haiti 1-0 in Boston to record their first World Cup victory since 1990. Steve Clarke's side showed composure under pressure, and the Tartan Army will be in full voice again as they look to cement their position in the group.

Morocco, meanwhile, made an immediate impact on this tournament. The Atlas Lions held Brazil to a 1-1 draw at MetLife Stadium in a performance that drew widespread admiration. Their opener attracted over 10 million English-language viewers in the United States alone, a record for a non-USMNT World Cup group-stage match on FOX.

Central to Morocco's display against Brazil was teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, whose composure and decision-making in tight spaces left observers across the football world stunned. The youngster provided his teammates with a platform to press and probe one of the tournament's heavyweights, and his influence is likely to be just as significant here.

With Scotland sitting first in Group C and Morocco second after the opening round of fixtures, this match carries genuine weight. A win for either side would put them in a strong position heading into the final group game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Morocco live.

How to watch Scotland vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Scotland are managed by Steve Clarke, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. There is no probable lineup to report at this stage, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi also has no listed injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Scotland arrive in good shape, having won three of their last five matches and lost two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Haiti in their World Cup opener on June 14, a result that ended a 36-year wait for a tournament victory. They also beat Bolivia 4-0 and Curacao 4-1 in back-to-back friendlies in May and June, scoring eight goals across those two games. Their only defeats in this run came against Ivory Coast (1-0) and Japan (1-0) in March friendlies.

Morocco have won three of their last five and drawn two. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Brazil in their World Cup opener on June 13. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Norway in a June friendly and posted convincing wins over Madagascar (4-0), Burundi (5-0), and Paraguay (2-1). Across their last five matches, Morocco have scored 13 goals and conceded just two.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Scotland and Morocco is available in the provided dataset. Further historical context cannot be confirmed at this time.

Standings

In Group C, Scotland currently sit first and Morocco second after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: