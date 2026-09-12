Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes kick-off time

12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 2 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Texas vs Ohio State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ABC. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ABC as well as ESPN Unlimited among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ABC to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Texas vs Ohio State Preview

No. 5 Texas enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Texas State 59-7 in its season opener. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 305 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes. Ryan Wingo caught seven passes for 121 yards and a score, while Cam Coleman added two touchdown catches in his Texas debut. The Longhorns finished with 516 total yards, scored on eight of nine drives and forced three turnovers.

No. 1 Ohio State is also 1-0 after beating Ball State 56-3. Quarterback Julian Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns, while Jeremiah Smith had eight catches for 151 yards and two scores. The Buckeyes finished with 671 total yards, including 434 through the air, and held Ball State to just 165 yards. Ohio State also beat Texas 14-7 in last season’s opener, giving the Longhorns a chance to answer at home.