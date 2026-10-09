How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee), in an all AFC South divisional clash, during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both teams sit at 0-4 and are desperately hunting for their first victory of the season.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Team News

Tennessee Titans Team News

The Titans, led by head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Cam Ward, are managing several notable situations on both sides of the ball.

Amani Hooker (S) : Remains the team's biggest concern. He did not participate in practice through Thursday as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. If he cannot clear the protocol before Sunday, Tony Adams is expected to start in his place.

Tony Pollard (RB) : Suffered a foot injury that held him out earlier in the week, but he returned to a full practice on Thursday and is expected to shoulder the bulk of the backfield duties.

Carnell Tate (WR) : The rookie receiver, coming off a massive breakout performance (9 catches for 145 yards against Baltimore), was added to the injury report with a back injury and was limited on Thursday.

Defensive Front : Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (back) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (back) both returned to a limited practice on Thursday after an initial rest day, which Saleh specified was for general maintenance.

Other Injuries : Tight end Gunnar Helm (knee) and defensive back Marcus Harris (knee/ankle) were limited, while safety Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) trained in a yellow non-contact jersey. Positive news comes on the boundary, as cornerback Joshua Williams (pectoral) was designated to return from Injured Reserve and practiced fully.

Houston Texans Team News

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has shaken things up this week, taking over defensive play-calling duties in a bid to spark a defense that narrowly lost a 34-30 shootout to Dallas.

Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE) : Ankle issues kept him sidelined on Wednesday, but he received a vital upgrade to limited participation on Thursday, pointing towards a likely availability on Sunday.

Tank Dell (WR) : Recovering from injury, Dell has had his 21-day practice window officially opened and has been participating on a limited basis as he gears up for a potential game-day return.

Illness Concerns : A sudden illness sweep hit the Texans' offensive line depth on Thursday. Offensive tackles Aireontae Ersery and Blake Fisher, alongside guard Ed Ingram, all missed practice due to sickness, threatening the unit's depth behind quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Linebacker Corps : Azeez Al-Shaair remains limited due to a groin injury, meaning his progress up to Friday's final walkthrough is critical for the second level of Houston's defense.

Roster Upgrades : On a positive note, Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Hall, Kayden McDonald, and Braden Smith all made significant progress, jumping from limited participation on Wednesday to full practices by Thursday.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks