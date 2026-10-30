Elversberg vs Mainz Predictions: Schwarz und Weiß face a reality check

Elversberg and Mainz have never met in the Bundesliga. Mainz have a perfect away record so far this term and will prove a big test for the hosts.

Best Predictions for Elversberg vs Mainz

Mainz Moneyline @ +105 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ +110 with BetMGM

Sheraldo Becker to score or assist @ -130 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Underlying data points to an away win

Both sides have picked up 10 points from their first seven Bundesliga games. The expected data tells a very different story.

Elversberg rank 14th for xG at 10.3 and 15th for xG conceded at 16.0. Mainz sit 3rd and 6th in those same columns, with 15.7 and 11.4. Mainz have also created the second-most big chances in the division, with 27. Only Bayern Munich have produced more.

Expected points models have Elversberg three clear of their deserved tally. Mainz are two short of theirs. With that in mind, backing Mainz to land a fourth successive away win at a 48.8% implied probability seems to be the most sensible.

Elversberg vs Mainz Bet 1: Mainz Moneyline @ +105 with BetMGM

Both sides have served up plenty of goals this term

Four of Elversberg’s seven games have featured four goals or more. Mainz have managed that in five of theirs.

Vincent Wagner’s side claimed 4-3 victories over Gladbach and Augsburg. They were then beaten 4-0 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Mainz are just as entertaining. They won 5-0 at Hamburg and lost a seven-goal thriller to Leverkusen. Werder then beat them 3-2 on Saturday.

Urs Fischer’s team have scored 16 and conceded 13 in seven rounds. Elversberg have shipped 15 in the same span. In many ways, it looks like there’s more than a 50% chance of four or more goals being scored on Friday. Yet, we can back this scenario at a 47.6% implied probability. This could be the value pick from this week’s Elversberg vs Mainz predictions.

Elversberg vs Mainz Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +110 with BetMGM

Backing Becker to be Mainz’s main man

Sheraldo Becker has six goal contributions from seven starts. Two goals and four assists demonstrate that he’s a well-rounded offensive star for Mainz.

FotMob rates him Mainz’s second-best performer this season, with a 7.60 rating. Only Anthony Caci scores higher at 7.76.

His underlying data backs this up too. Becker is hitting 1.7 shots on target per 90 and has created five big chances. Combine his xG and xA, and you get 0.98 per 90 across 524 minutes of Bundesliga action.

Elversberg’s xG conceded figure of 16.0 is among the league’s worst. Becker has also started every league game this term. We can back him to find the net or create a goal at an implied probability of 56.5%. This should be closer to or above 60%, so there’s a small edge here.

Elversberg vs Mainz Bet 3: Sheraldo Becker to score or assist @ -130 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Elversberg 1-3 Mainz

Elversberg 1-3 Mainz Goalscorers prediction: Elversberg: Petkov - Mainz: Tietz, Becker, Caci

Newly promoted Bundesliga outfit Elversberg have a chance to move up the table with a win over Mainz on Friday.

Vincent Wagner’s men have exceeded all expectations before a ball was kicked this season. After promotion to the German top flight for the first time in the club’s history, they have made a fine start to 2026/27. They sit eighth with ten points from seven games, four points clear of 16th-placed Schalke 04.

They are the only club in the top half of the table with a negative goal difference. However, the team are riding a wave of positive momentum right now. They have already defeated German giants Bayer Leverkusen at the Ursapharm Arena.

Friday’s opponents, Mainz, sit one place above Elversberg in seventh place. However, the underlying data suggests they should be higher still. Mainz are currently FotMob’s fourth highest-rated team in this season’s Bundesliga.

They have also been in excellent form on the road so far this term. They’ve won all three of their away matches, scoring ten goals in the process and thrashing Hamburg 5-0 in early September. They also overcame another newly promoted side Schalke 04 1-0 a fortnight ago.

Probable lineups for Elversberg vs Mainz

SV Elversberg expected lineup: Kristof, Gunther, Sirch, Pinckert, Rohr, Poreba, Keidel, Krattenmacher, Schmahl, Petkov, Mokwa

Mainz 05 expected lineup: Schwolow, Costa, Posch, Potulski, Mwene, Caci, Amiri, Lee, Sano, Becker, Tietz