Today's game between Spain and Iraq will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Spain vs Iraq in the United States are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match, giving viewers a choice of platform to watch live.

Spain host Iraq at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña in a pre-World Cup friendly as both nations make their final preparations before the tournament gets underway in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Luis de la Fuente's side arrive into this fixture with World Cup squad numbers already confirmed. Lamine Yamal will wear the No.19 shirt at his first World Cup, while Dani Olmo takes the prestigious No.10 and Gavi has been handed the No.9 jersey — a selection that has already sparked debate among supporters.

The 17-year-old Yamal has been the standout figure of this Spain generation. The Barcelona forward has spoken openly about thriving on the biggest stages, describing a mentality built from a lifetime in football rather than nerves born of expectation. He arrives at this World Cup as one of the most watched players on the planet.

Iraq, meanwhile, are preparing for a historic World Cup campaign of their own. Graham Arnold's side will face Norway, France, and Senegal in Group I — a return to the tournament for the Lions of Mesopotamia for the first time in nearly four decades. This friendly against Spain represents their most serious test in the build-up.

Iraq arrive in La Coruña on the back of a win over Andorra, having secured a 1-0 victory in their most recent outing. Arnold will want his squad sharp and cohesive ahead of the group stage.

Spain, playing on home soil, will use the occasion to sharpen combinations and settle squad roles before heading into their Group H campaign against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Iraq live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Spain vs Iraq with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed in the squad ahead of the match, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Iraq are under the charge of Graham Arnold. As with Spain, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and the projected XI has not been confirmed. Updates will follow as they are made available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain head into this fixture with a solid recent record, posting three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Egypt in a friendly in March 2026. Before that, they beat Serbia 3-0 and drew 2-2 with Turkey in UEFA World Cup qualifying. Earlier results included a 4-0 away win over Georgia and a 4-0 home victory against Bulgaria, giving them 13 goals scored and just two conceded across those five games.

Iraq have won two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Andorra in a friendly on May 29. They also beat Bolivia 2-1 in World Cup inter-confederation qualification in April. Their last three results before that came at the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, where they lost 1-0 to Jordan and 2-0 to Algeria before beating Sudan 2-0. Across those five matches, Iraq scored six goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Spain and Iraq across recent meetings. Full historical records between the two nations are not included in the current dataset.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: