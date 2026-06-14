Today's game between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in their Group H opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a fixture that pits two nations with contrasting expectations against each other on the sport's biggest stage.

Georgios Donis leads the Green Falcons into their first match of the tournament. Saudi Arabia secured qualification through the AFC playoff route, finishing third in a demanding group behind Japan and Australia before sealing their spot with a dramatic goalless draw against Iraq in October 2025.

For Uruguay, this is a return to form they are desperate to build on. Marcelo Bielsa's side finished a disappointing fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying, failing to score in eight of their final 12 matches. The coach who transformed La Celeste into a high-tempo pressing unit will demand an immediate response.

Bielsa's system leans heavily on the midfield engine of Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, and Rodrigo Bentancur now that Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani have stepped away from international football. Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez provide the defensive backbone.

Saudi Arabia are not without their own threats. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari, the two-time Asian Player of the Year, remains the creative fulcrum on the left, while 22-year-old Musab Al-Juwayr is expected to drive them forward from central midfield. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only member of the squad playing club football outside Saudi Arabia.

Group H is one of the tournament's more open sections, with Spain the clear favourites and Cape Verde the wildcard. Both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay know that points in Miami will shape their path through the group.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia head into the match under coach Georgios Donis with no confirmed injuries or suspensions. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, and as with their opponents, no injury or suspension information is currently available. No projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest squad news ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 1 N. Alaqidi Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

Form

Saudi Arabia arrive at the tournament having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Senegal on June 9, while their previous result was a 3-0 win over Puerto Rico on June 5. They lost 2-1 to both Ecuador and Serbia in earlier friendlies and suffered a 4-0 defeat to Egypt in March. Across those five matches, Saudi Arabia scored five goals and conceded nine.

Uruguay's recent record shows one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Bielsa's side drew 0-0 with Algeria on March 31 and 1-1 with England on March 27, their two most recent results. Their only loss in this run was a 5-1 defeat to the USA in November 2025, which stands apart from the other results. A goalless draw with Mexico and a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan complete the five-match stretch. Uruguay scored three goals and conceded six across those games, though their defensive record has tightened noticeably in the most recent fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0. Before that, the two nations drew 1-1 in a friendly in October 2014, with Saudi Arabia as the host. The only other recorded encounter ended in a 3-2 win for Saudi Arabia in a March 2002 friendly. Across three meetings, each side has claimed one victory, with one match finishing level.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit in second place, while Uruguay are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: