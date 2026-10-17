Real Betis vs Barcelona Predictions: Goals to flow at both ends

Our betting expert expects an open contest in Seville to deliver plenty of goals, with Yamal shining again in the final third for the visitors.

Best bets for Real Betis vs Barcelona

Real Betis to score over 1.5 goals @ +140 on BetMGM

Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals @ -118 on BetMGM

Lamine Yamal 1+ assists @ +170 on BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Betis’ attack to test Barcelona’s defence

This is likely to be Barcelona’s toughest test of the season to date. The Catalans have benefitted from a favourable schedule in domestic and European football until this point, but that’s about to change.

With the likes of Cucho Hernandez, Troy Parrott, Isco, Antony and Ez Abde competing for starts, Betis have real attacking depth. They are averaging exactly two goals per 90 minutes across all competitions. Pellegrini’s side have netted eight times in their last two matches alone, after also beating Osasuna 5-2 last weekend.

Betis’ 14-goal haul in La Liga has come from an xG (expected goals) tally of 14.1. That highlights the creativity they possess with so many ball-playing midfielders.

Barca haven’t been flawless defensively this term. They’ve already conceded twice on three separate occasions in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano, Levante and Racing. A free-scoring Betis side look well placed to score over 1.5 goals against them with an implied probability of 42%.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Bet 1: Real Betis to score over 1.5 goals @ +140 on BetMGM

Dominant Barca to threaten throughout

As well as they are doing, any suggestion that Real Betis could get into the title race looks unlikely. Their underlying defensive figures are actually really concerning, with 14.9 xGA (expected goals allowed) in La Liga. That’s the second-worst record in the division heading into matchday nine.

Their standout result to date was a 1-0 home victory over Real Madrid. However, Betis were fortunate to come away with the win, having conceded seven big chances and 3.46 xG.

On current form, it’s hard to see Barcelona being as wasteful as Los Blancos were. Flick’s team have scored at least three times in each of their previous eight matches in all competitions. They are averaging 4.25 goals per 90 minutes in the league.

Given that, backing Barca to score over 2.5 goals looks a sensible approach with an implied probability of 54%.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals @ -118 on BetMGM

Yamal’s creativity the key for the visitors

Despite not scoring in his two Barcelona appearances since the Nations League break, Yamal has registered three assists. With Raphinha sidelined, Barcelona have placed even greater emphasis on getting the ball to the teenager.

It’s nine assists in just 10 club appearances this term for the Ballon d’Or hopeful. His total of 150 successful final-third passes is the second-highest figure in La Liga. Meanwhile, Yamal leads the way in the Spanish top flight with 3.8 key passes per game.

The Spain international has historically enjoyed coming up against Betis. He has registered four assists in seven previous meetings with the Andalusians. Against a sometimes shaky home defence, backing Yamal to create at least one goal stands out as a value odds-against bet.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Bet 3: Lamine Yamal 1+ assists @ +170 on BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Betis 2-4 Barcelona

- Real Betis 2-4 Barcelona Goalscorers prediction - Real Betis: Ez Abde, Cucho Hernandez - Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus

Both sides head into this match following midweek Champions League engagements. Barcelona triumphed 4-1 in Istanbul to continue their 100% start to the season across all competitions. Real Betis also have six points in Europe after scoring late to secure a 3-2 win over Porto.

It has been a great start to the campaign overall for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. They’ve won six of their previous seven fixtures across all competitions and sit third in La Liga.

Hansi Flick will also be delighted with how things are going. Despite the injury absence of Raphinha, Barca have still netted seven times across their two games since the international break.

Probable lineups for Real Betis vs Barcelona

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Bellerin, Bartra, Llorente, Gomez, Bernal, Ceballos, Antony, Fornals, Abde, C. Hernandez

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Jesus