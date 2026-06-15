World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Iran and New Zealand will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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In the United States, Iran vs New Zealand is available to watch across several broadcast and streaming platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Iran and New Zealand open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group G at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, with both sides desperate to claim maximum points from the first game of the group.

For Iran, this match represents a genuine opportunity to build on their status as Asia's most consistent World Cup qualifiers. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has assembled an experienced squad built around the clinical finishing of Mehdi Taremi, and Team Melli arrive in California with three wins from their last five outings, including a 5-0 dismantling of Costa Rica and a 3-1 victory over Gambia.

New Zealand's recent form tells a different story. The All Whites have won just once in five matches, that a 4-1 result against Chile in March, and they head into the tournament having lost to England, Haiti, Finland, and Ecuador. Darren Bazeley's side has conceded nine goals across their last four games alone.

Still, New Zealand's qualification was flawless. The All Whites swept through the Oceania rounds without dropping a point, and Bazeley has constructed a technically confident group that blends European-based professionals with emerging domestic talent. Chris Wood captains the side and arrives fully fit as the primary attacking outlet.

With Belgium and Egypt also in Group G, neither team can afford to lose here. A defeat in the opener would leave either side facing an uphill climb to reach the knockout rounds.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Iran vs New Zealand with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei names a projected XI featuring Alireza Beiranvand in goal, with a back four of Aria Yousefi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Milad Mohammadi. Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi, and Saeid Ezatolahi form the midfield, while Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Mehdi Ghayedi support striker Mehdi Taremi. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the squad.

New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley names Max Crocombe between the posts, with Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Liberato Cacace in defence. Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett, and Sarpreet Singh operate in midfield, with Joe Bell, Elijah Just, and Chris Wood forming the attack. The All Whites also report no injury or suspension concerns ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iran arrive in good shape, recording three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly victory over Mali on June 4, and they also beat Gambia 3-1 and thrashed Costa Rica 5-0 in that same run. Their only defeats came against Nigeria, who edged them 2-1, and a goalless draw recorded as a loss against Uzbekistan in November 2025. Iran scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five games.

New Zealand's recent record is considerably more concerning: one win and four defeats from five matches. Their sole positive result was a 4-1 win over Chile in March, but they have since lost to England (1-0), Haiti (4-0), Finland (0-2), and Ecuador (0-2). The All Whites have conceded nine goals across their last four fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Iran and New Zealand. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran currently sit third and New Zealand fourth in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iran vs New Zealand today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: