Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Predictions: City to continue winning

Ipswich shipped ten goals in two Premier League games vs City in 2024/25. The new-look Tractor Boys should aim to give City a tougher test two years on.

Best Predictions for Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score @ -105 with BetMGM

Erling Haaland to Score 2+ Goals @ +230 with BetMGM

Man City to Win and Both Teams to Score @ +140 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals look a sure thing at either end

Both teams continue to land goals and have featured in a lot of high-scoring games since the start of the season. Three or more goals have been scored in eight of Ipswich’s last 10 matches. Four of City’s last five have also covered that line.

Ipswich tend to score even in defeat. Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine games. They found the net at Crystal Palace and took the lead at Old Trafford before going down to a 5-2 loss.

City’s home record supports the other half of this story. They’ve conceded four goals in their first three home league games of the 2026/27 season. They then allowed four more to PSG on Wednesday in the Champions League. At an implied probability of just 50% for this bet to win, the profiles of each team back up our argument.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score @ -105 with BetMGM

Haaland continues to terrorise Premier League defences

Erling Haaland’s is starting to up his form, if that is at all possible. The Norwegian has been lethal in front of goal in recent weeks. He scored twice against PSG at the Etihad on Wednesday, with his 53rd-minute header being his 37th Champions League goal.

That strike took him past Sergio Agüero’s UCL record for City. He could have surpassed him if not for Safonov denying him a hat-trick late on. Ipswich have conceded five at Old Trafford and four to Arsenal already, albeit the latter was in the EFL Cup.

In 2024/25, the Ipswich back line was extremely generous to Haaland. He averages two goals per game against the Tractor Boys. Bookmakers see a 30% chance of him repeating that feat on Saturday afternoon.

His overall form is already high, but his electric short-term form means this is a bet that can’t be discounted. With Ipswich likely to sit deep, Haaland’s aerial prowess could be pivotal for City.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Bet 2: Erling Haaland to Score 2+ Goals @ +230 with BetMGM

Another take on the Both Teams to Score line

Although this bet is similar to our first pick, it also gives us a chance to cover a highly likely home win. City remain overwhelming favourites at the Etihad. They won 3-0 at Anfield only last weekend and are the only team with a 100% record in the league.

The interesting part for punters is City’s leaky defence on home soil. Four goals conceded in three home league games in the league is unusual for them. Even Sunderland managed to score three goals against them in an eight-goal thriller last month.

Ipswich carry far more attacking threat than last time around. They scored twice at Old Trafford and three times at Crystal Palace. Ipswich also beat Fulham 2-1 in their last game. Backing a home win and goals at both ends at a 42% implied probability feels like the top value play from our Manchester City vs Ipswich Town predictions.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Bet 3: Man City to Win and Both Teams to Score @ +140 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : Manchester City 3-1 Ipswich Town

: Manchester City 3-1 Ipswich Town Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Haaland x2, Semenyo - Ipswich Town: Emersonn

Manchester City host the newly promoted Ipswich Town in Matchday 7 of the 2026/27 Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca’s men continued to maintain their 100% Premier League record last weekend with a 3-0 win at Liverpool. However, City were not dominating the game as the scoreline suggests. Man City were only able to score all their goals after the Reds got reduced to ten men following Ryan Gravenberch’s red.

In their last Champions League outing, City were brought back down to earth with PSG dismantling them at home turf. They lost 4-2 at home to defending champions PSG, who made light work of Maresca’s side. That’s now seven goals that City have conceded in their last two home games.

Phil Foden is no longer suspended, but will probably give way to Rayan Cherki in the starting XI. Jeremy Doku is unlikely to start after playing only 45 minutes against PSG, giving way to Ndiaye, who got an assist as a sub.

Gary O’Neil’s has a fully fit Ipswich squad at his disposal. Abdul Fatawu returns to the squad after completing a one-game ban and looks likely to start on the right wing.

The Tractor Boys have conceded first in each of their last five games. However, they’ve shown real character and have won two of those matches from behind. That’s a massive feat for a newly promoted side.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Fernandez, Anderson, Semenyo, Ndiaye, Cherki, Haaland

Ipswich Town expected lineup: Walton; Ouattara, Davis, O’Shea, Diop, Palacios, Lukic, Maeda, Enciso, Fatawu, Emersonn