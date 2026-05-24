Today's game between River Plate and Belgrano will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 2:30 PM.

US viewers have several ways to watch River Plate vs Belgrano live. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry the Liga Profesional for US audiences, while FOX Deportes and ViX offer additional options for Spanish-language coverage. Fox One is also listed as a broadcast option for this fixture.

River Plate host Belgrano in the Liga Profesional, a fixture that carries more weight than a standard league meeting. With both clubs sitting inside the top five of Clausura Group B, the points matter — and so does the occasion.

River arrive in strong domestic shape under Eduardo Coudet. Three Liga Profesional wins from their last four league outings have kept them at the summit of Clausura Group B, and the Millonarios have shown they can grind out results as well as dominate opponents.

Belgrano come into this fixture with serious momentum. Ricardo Zielinski's side have won four of their last five Liga Profesional matches, and they sit level at the top of Clausura Group B alongside River. The Pirata are not here to make up the numbers.

The backdrop to this match adds another layer. Tottenham's injured captain Cristian Romero chose to fly back to Argentina to watch his boyhood club Belgrano in this fixture rather than support his Premier League teammates during their relegation decider — a decision that drew widespread criticism in England but speaks to exactly what this match means to those with a connection to Córdoba.

River's record against Belgrano at home is formidable, and the Monumental will provide a hostile environment for the visitors. Belgrano, though, have already shown this season that they are capable of winning on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Belgrano live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch River Plate vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Eduardo Coudet's River Plate have not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Ricardo Zielinski's Belgrano are in a similar position, with no injury or suspension news confirmed at this stage. Probable lineup details for the visitors have also not been released. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

River Plate have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing none. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana. Before that, they recorded back-to-back Liga Profesional wins over Rosario Central (1-0) and Gimnasia LP (2-0). Across their last five matches, River have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Belgrano have been in exceptional form, winning four of their last five Liga Profesional matches and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to Argentinos Juniors, which ended a run of three consecutive wins. That winning sequence included a 4-0 demolition of Sarmiento and a 1-0 victory away at Talleres. The only defeat in that five-match run came against Gimnasia LP in late April.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Liga Profesional on April 5, 2026, when River Plate won 3-0 at home. That result continued a pattern of River dominance in this fixture. Across the last five meetings on record, River have won three, with Belgrano claiming one victory and one match ending level. The previous home fixture in May 2024 also ended 3-0 to River, while Belgrano's most recent win came in February 2023 when they beat River 2-1 on home soil.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, River Plate sit first and Belgrano are also placed first, making this a direct meeting between the top two in that section. In the Apertura Group B standings, River are second and Belgrano are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: