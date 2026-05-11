LaLiga - LaLiga Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Girona will kick-off at May 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Rayo Vallecano vs Girona are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, so you can watch as if you were at home.

Rayo Vallecano host Girona at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season approaches its conclusion.

For Rayo, the timing could hardly be more demanding. The Madrid club have just come through a Conference League semi-final against Strasbourg, advancing on the back of a 1-0 first-leg win at Vallecas before sealing the tie on the road. That European run has been a remarkable achievement for a side simultaneously scrapping in the lower half of the Spanish top flight.

Sitting 11th in LaLiga, Rayo cannot afford to let domestic points slip. Their recent form tells a story of a squad that has found genuine momentum: four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory at Getafe that showed they can produce results even when the schedule is relentless.

Girona arrive in a far more precarious position. The Catalan side sit 17th in the standings and have lost three of their last four LaLiga matches. A 0-1 defeat at Mallorca and a 2-1 reverse at Valencia have compounded the pressure, and their situation demands a response.

The visitors did hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in April, a result that hints at the quality still within their squad. But that performance now feels distant given what has followed, and Girona need points urgently to ease their relegation concerns.

This is a fixture where Rayo's energy and home support could prove decisive, but Girona's desperation gives them their own motivation. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch this LaLiga match, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Girona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano are without L. Felipe and I. Akhomach through injury, while I. Palazon is suspended. Should their projected XI hold, A. Batalla starts in goal behind a back line that includes J. Vertrouwd, F. Lejeune, N. Mendy and I. Balliu, with G. Gumbau, P. Ciss and A. Espino in midfield and J. de Frutos, S. Camello and A. Zurawski leading the attack.

Girona are dealing with a longer injury list, with A. Ruiz, C. Portu, M. ter Stegen, J. Carlos and V. Vanat all sidelined. B. Gil is suspended. Their projected XI is expected to feature P. Gazzaniga in goal, with A. Frances, A. Martinez, V. Reis and D. Blind in defence, and a midfield and attack built around J. Roca, V. Tsigankov, A. Witsel, A. Ounahi, Fran Beltran and C. Echeverri. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 win away at Strasbourg in the Conference League on May 7, and they also beat Getafe 0-2 in LaLiga on May 3. A 1-0 home win over Strasbourg on April 30 and a 1-0 victory against Espanyol on April 23 bookend a 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad, giving them an impressive recent run. Rayo have scored six goals and conceded four across these five fixtures.

Girona's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost three and drawn one of their last five LaLiga matches, with their only win coming against Villarreal on April 6. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat at Mallorca on May 1, and losses to Valencia and Real Betis in late April continued a poor run. The draw with Real Madrid on April 10 remains their sole positive result in this sequence. Girona have scored five goals and conceded six across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in August 2025, when Girona hosted Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga and lost 1-3. Before that, Rayo won 2-1 at home in January 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, which include four LaLiga fixtures and one Copa del Rey tie, Girona have won once and Rayo twice, with two draws. Girona's sole victory in this run was a 3-0 home win in February 2024.

Standings

In LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano sit 11th while Girona are 17th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Girona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: