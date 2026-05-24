Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

US viewers can watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live on Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season draws to a close.

Forest sit 16th in the table and cannot afford complacency. Vitor Pereira's side have had a turbulent run, with a heavy Europa League exit against Aston Villa offset by a creditable draw at Newcastle and a win at Chelsea. Their home crowd will be looking for a response.

Bournemouth arrive in considerably better shape. Andoni Iraola's side have lost just once in their last five matches and played a direct role in settling the title race, holding Manchester City to a draw that handed Arsenal the championship. The Cherries have been one of the more watchable sides in the division this term.

Teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi has been central to Bournemouth's attacking threat and drew interest from Portugal ahead of the World Cup, though he ultimately committed to the French setup. His partnership with Evanilson gives Iraola's side a dangerous cutting edge.

Forest's campaign has not been without its frustrations off the pitch either. PGMOL chief Howard Webb issued a formal apology to the club after admitting a Manchester United goal in their most recent league outing should have been disallowed for a handball in the build-up — a controversy that will still be raw heading into this fixture.

With Forest needing points to secure their top-flight status and Bournemouth chasing a strong finish to consolidate their position in the top half, there is plenty at stake at the City Ground.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vitor Pereira is without a number of options for this fixture. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, Willy Boly, and Nicola Savona are all sidelined through injury, leaving Forest's defensive and attacking depth stretched. There are no suspensions to report for the home side, and Pereira's projected XI is expected to feature Matz Sels in goal, with Neco Williams, Luca Netz, Nikola Milenkovic, and Jair Cunha forming the back four, and Morgan Gibbs-White, Omari Hutchinson, Ibrahim Sangare, and Elliot Anderson providing the midfield engine, with Chris Wood and Igor Jesus leading the attack.

Andoni Iraola has a cleaner bill of health to work with, though Ryan Christie is suspended and will miss the trip to the City Ground. Bournemouth's projected XI is expected to line up with Djordje Petrovic between the sticks, a back four of Adrien Truffert, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, and James Hill, with Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier in central midfield alongside Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan, and Alex Scott supporting Evanilson in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Forest head into this match having won two of their last five games, but the manner of those results tells a mixed story. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford — a result made all the more bitter by the confirmation that a goal in that game should not have stood. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Newcastle and suffered a 4-0 thrashing by Aston Villa in the Europa League. Two wins against Chelsea and Aston Villa either side of that European campaign show Forest are capable of results against top opposition, but consistency has proved elusive. Across the five matches they have scored seven goals and conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern Pereira.

Bournemouth's recent form makes for much more comfortable reading. Iraola's side have won three of their last five, drawing the other two, and their only dropped points came in a 1-1 stalemate with Manchester City and a 2-2 draw at Leeds. They beat Fulham away and Crystal Palace 3-0 at home, and claimed a 1-2 victory at Newcastle to round out a run that underlines their quality. Bournemouth have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, and their defensive solidity on the road has been a particular strength.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these sides makes uncomfortable reading for Forest. The most recent meeting came in October 2025, when Bournemouth won 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium, following a dominant 5-0 victory over Forest at the same ground in January 2025 — a result that stands as a statement of Bournemouth's growing confidence against this opponent. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Bournemouth have won three and drawn two, with Forest yet to claim a victory in the series. The only time Forest have taken points from these recent encounters was a 1-1 draw at the City Ground in August 2024 and a 1-1 draw at the Vitality in February 2024, though a 3-2 Forest win at the City Ground in December 2023 offers a reminder that the home side are capable of turning this fixture around.

Standings

Forest sit 16th in the Premier League, while Bournemouth are sixth — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs who have had very different seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: