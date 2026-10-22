How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both sides currently fill the bottom two spots in the AFC East. While the Jets are 2-4, the Dolphins are one of only two sides in the NFL without a win so far, and they've only managed to post 70 points in total this season.

How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Team News

New York Jets Team News

The Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn received some crucial boosts to his offense during Thursday's practice session:

Breece Hall (RB) (Quad) : After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Hall returned on Thursday as a limited participant. While his availability remains a game-time decision, the upward trajectory is highly encouraging for the Jets' backfield rotation.

Adonai Mitchell (WR) & Dylan Parham (G) : Both core offensive weapons were limited on Wednesday and Thursday but are trending in the right direction to ease the offense's recent struggles. Parham's return is vital for anchoring interior protection.

DNP/Absences : The Jets have significant concerns at linebacker and the edge. Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (thigh) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) missed consecutive practices. Newly signed running back Kene Nwangwu (knee) also sat out.

Season-Ending Losses : Reminders that linebacker Mike El Walker (calf) and running back Chip Traum (neck) remain out for the year.

Miami Dolphins Team News

Head coach Jeff Hafley's younger roster comes off a bye week heavily rested, but they still have 12 players navigating the injury report:

Malik Willis (QB) (Thumb) : Despite landing on the report with a right thumb issue, Willis has been a full participant in practice and is expected to start under center.

Jonah Savaiinaea (OL) & JuJu Brents (CB) : In a major boost to pass protection and secondary depth, both players logged full practice sessions on Thursday.

DNP/Absences : Inside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (illness) missed Thursday's practice. Cornerback Reese Taylor (quad) has missed consecutive sessions and remains highly unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Limited Returnees : Rookie defender Kyle Louis (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened this week and practiced limitedly, alongside key role players like edge rusher Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring), wideout Caleb Douglas (ankle), and running back Jaylen Wright (foot).

Season-Ending Losses : Key playmaker De'Von Achane remains on IR with a torn ACL and is out for the season.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks