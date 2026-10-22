Patriots vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 7 TNF

Both teams enter this game with a 4-2 record, but neither lead their division. A win for New England and Drake Maye could see them close ground on Buffalo, while Chicago is in a three-team race in the NFC North with Minnesota and Green Bay. Let’s see who the betting sites think will win this big game.

Patriots vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/22/2026

New England Patriots +3 @ -115 with BetMGM

Under 49.5 Points @ +100 with BetMGM

Roschon Johnson - Anytime Touchdown @ +190 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New England Patriots +3

The Patriots are coming into this game off the back of three straight wins, including two against division rivals, but they are the underdogs for this game according to the top Canadian sportsbooks.

The bookmakers have clearly put a lot of faith in Caleb Williams after his strong performance against the Falcons while coming back from injury last week. However, even if Williams has a big game, it doesn’t guarantee that the Bears will cover the spread.

New England has the best record against the spread in the NFL dating back to the start of last season (14-7-2). As an away underdog, they’ve covered the spread 83.3% of the time in that period. When you add in their strong record and Chicago’s inconsistency outside of Williams, the Patriots have a good chance of keeping things close on Thursday.

Patriots vs Bears Pick 1: New England Patriots +3 @ -115 with BetMGM

Under 49.5 Points

With Caleb Williams back in the lineup for Chicago and the Patriots strong offensive record in recent weeks, most bettors expect a lot of points here. We’re going the other way for a few reasons.

First, it’s always risky predicting a high score when teams are on short rest. Secondly, while they’ve looked strong recently, neither the Bears nor the Patriots usually play in high-scoring games. Only 30.4% of Chicago’s games since the start of last season have featured more than 49.5 points. For New England, it’s 29.6% of their games. The league average sits at 37% of games.

Finally, the Patriots O-line injury crisis brings up major red flags about their offense. If New England can’t protect Drake Maye, it’s hard to see them putting up a big score line.

Patriots vs Bears Pick 2: Under 49.5 Points @ +100 with BetMGM

Roschon Johnson - Anytime Touchdown

Bears usual No. 2 running back Kyle Monangai is expected to miss this Week 7 matchup with a toe injury. That means third-stringer Rhamondre Stevenson should bear the brunt of Johnson’s usual carries on Thursday.

The 25-year-old ran the ball 13 times for 51 yards against the Falcons in Week 6. He and starting RB D'Andre Swift split the Bears’ red zone carries almost equally and both scored a rushing touchdown in that game.

Chicago likes to run, we won’t be surprised if Johnson ends up scoring again versus New England.

Patriots vs Bears Pick 3: Roschon Johnson - Anytime Touchdown @ +190 with BetMGM

Patriots vs Bears at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Week 7's opening Thursday Night Football clash between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Bears have jumped out as favorites after last week's 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, trading at 60¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. The Patriots may only be 41¢ and +2.5 point underdogs, but the injury ravaged offensive line clearly has traders spooked.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is still at 50.5 points, meaning traders expect plenty of points to go on the board while the game is decided.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Get up a $55 trading bonuses with our Kalshi promo code

Collect a $25 trading bonus with Polymarket for today's game

Looking for a specialist sports prediction market site? Try out Novig or ProphetX

Patriots vs Bears Start Time

The Patriots are set to take on the Bears at the iconic Soldier Field on Thursday (8/22) at 8:15 ET (7:15pm Local Time). This game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Patriots vs Bears Game Details