Friendlies - Friendlies Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Morocco and Norway will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Morocco vs Norway is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Morocco and Norway meet in a pre-World Cup friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey, with both sides using the fixture to sharpen their preparations before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month.

The Atlas Lions arrive in New Jersey having won four of their last five matches, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Madagascar on June 2. Under coach Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco look well-drilled and confident, with Group C fixtures against Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti on the horizon.

Norway, meanwhile, are heading into their first World Cup since 1998 with genuine momentum. Staale Solbakken's side beat Sweden 3-1 just days ago, a result that will have done plenty for confidence ahead of their Group I campaign against Iraq, Senegal, and France.

Erling Haaland's presence gives Norway a focal point that few nations at this tournament can match. The striker has waited a long time for this moment, and this friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium offers him another opportunity to build rhythm before the tournament begins.

Morocco, for their part, have been building steadily. Their 2022 World Cup run made them one of the most admired sides in world football, and they head into 2026 with a squad capable of causing problems for anyone in their group.

Both coaches will be looking to finalise combinations and assess squad depth. With the World Cup days away, there is little room left for experimentation.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Morocco vs Norway, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Morocco vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Norway head coach Staale Solbakken has also not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns at this stage. No projected XI has been released. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Morocco have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in March. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Madagascar on June 2, following a 5-0 victory over Burundi on May 26. They also beat Paraguay 2-1 in March. Morocco have scored 12 goals and conceded two across those five matches, including a 3-0 win over Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Norway have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was an impressive 3-1 win over Sweden on June 1. They also recorded a 4-1 victory over Italy in World Cup qualification in November 2025 and beat Estonia 4-1 in the same campaign. A 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in March represents their only loss in the run. Norway have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meeting between Morocco and Norway is recorded in the available dataset. Head-to-head data for this fixture is not currently available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Morocco vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: