Spain vs Belgium Predictions: Spain eager to continue dominance

Our betting expert expects a World Cup classic between two European powerhouses, with Spain likely to maintain their excellent record against Belgium.

Best predictions for Spain vs Belgium

BTTS - Yes @ -122

1x2 & Total - Spain & over 2.5 goals @ +141

Anytime goalscorer - Charles De Ketelaere @ +340

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Belgium to breach despite Spain’s tough rear guard

Spain’s defence has been rock solid at this World Cup, as they’ve yet to concede. They’ve recorded five consecutive clean sheets, even against Portugal with all their attacking riches. However, it will be difficult for them to maintain that record against Belgium.

The Red Devils have punished their opposition when it mattered. Belgium scored 13 goals in their last five games, averaging 2.6 goals per game. Martinez has an elite forward line he can rely on to breach the Spanish defence.

The two friendlies that La Roja played before the World Cup, against Iraq and Peru, saw them concede once in each. Additionally, both teams found the back of the net in four of Belgium’s last five games, all of which were at this tournament. As a result, the same is expected in California, despite Spain’s recent solidity at the back.

Spain vs Belgium Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -122

Difficult to dismantle Spanish run

While both nations have experienced slight setbacks during the global showpiece, they’ve eventually shown their class. Spain have now recorded a run of four wins in a row, part of a 35-game unbeaten run inside 90 minutes. The last time La Roja lost in regulation time was in a 2024 friendly against Colombia.

Meanwhile, Belgium have also been impressive, but just not as impressive as the Spanish side. The Red Devils are now undefeated across their previous 18 matches, but they’ve drawn three of their recent five games inside 90 minutes. Before that incredible run began, they were on a six-game winless streak that included four losses in a row.

All those defeats came against European opposition, but the hope for the Belgians is that it was in 2025 and further in the past. However, historically, Spain has been dominant against Belgium, winning the last five in a row and being unbeaten in the last eight meetings. Consequently, De La Fuente’s charges are heavy favourites to secure a spot in the competition’s semi-final.

Belgium’s last three outings produced more than two goals. Meanwhile, Spain have seen half of their last four games end with the goal count exceeding two. As a result, a similar outcome is expected on Friday night.

Spain vs Belgium Prediction 2: 1x2 & Total - Spain & over 2.5 goals @ +141

Backing a man gaining in confidence

There will be plenty of goalscorers in this fixture on both sides of the pitch. However, Martinez put his faith back in Charles De Ketelaere in their last-16 fixture, and it paid off. The forward bagged a brace in a man-of-the-match performance.

The Atalanta forward was on a three-game drought before that, and he didn’t make an appearance in Belgium’s goalless draw with Iran. However, he seems to have won back his manager's confidence and justified his decision to feature from the start. With De Ketelaere in excellent form, Martinez is likely to continue with this decision, putting Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

De Ketelaere can be a threat to the Spanish defence, and his xG of 1.22 in his last match suggests so. The forward recorded three shots and five touches in the opposition box, which means he will carry a threat. He is worth backing for the value he offers, rather than backing Mikel Oyarzabal or Alex Baena on the other side.

Spain vs Belgium Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Charles De Ketelaere @ +340

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Spain 2-1 Belgium

Goalscorers prediction: Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena - Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere

As the 2026 World Cup heads towards its business end, it’s starting to throw out some tantalising fixtures. Two European heavyweights will need to find a way past each other at the SoFi Stadium in California on Friday. The winner will face either France or Morocco in the tournament’s semi-final next week.

Spain made a shaky start to their campaign with a goalless draw against Cabo Verde, but since then they’ve been clinical. They faced a tough challenge in the last-16 against a talented Portugal side, with the game seemingly heading for extra time. However, after spending just six minutes on the pitch, Mikel Merino struck the winning goal in added time to send La Roja through.

Now, Luis de la Fuente’s men are in the hunt for their second star. With the quality they have in their squad, they will pose a serious threat to any nation standing in their way. The European champions will be keen to face a familiar foe in another European opposition, Belgium.

The Red Devils also had a shaky start to their World Cup, recording consecutive stalemates in their opening two games. However, they recovered in time to qualify automatically for the Round of 32, where they came from two goals down against Senegal. That confidence boost was likely what they needed heading into their last-16 clash with co-hosts USA.

Despite the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's red card suspension, Roberto Martinez’s men came out firing on all cylinders. A 4-1 victory the last time out silenced their critics and sent the co-hosts away. Now, Belgium must step up and deliver something tangible for their country, starting with victory over Spain.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Belgium

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Porro, Cubari, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper, Onana, Raskin, Doku, Tielemans, Trossard, De Ketelaere