Segunda Division - LaLiga2 Playoff Estadio La Rosaleda

Today's game between Malaga and Las Palmas will kick-off at Jun 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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Malaga vs Las Palmas is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Segunda Division fixture are listed below.

Malaga host Las Palmas at the Estadio La Rosaleda in a Segunda Division fixture with real weight at the top of the table. Fourth meets fifth in LaLiga2, and the points on offer could reshape the promotion picture.

Juan Funes has Malaga playing with conviction. They have won four of their last five league matches, scoring twelve goals in the process, and arrive at this fixture as the division's form side.

Las Palmas come in knowing a defeat would open a gap they can ill afford. Luis Garcia's side sit one place below Malaga and have shown enough quality to compete, but their defensive record across recent weeks has been a concern.

Malaga's home record this season gives them a clear foundation. They beat Las Palmas 2-0 at the Estadio La Rosaleda in April and will look to repeat that performance with the stakes even higher now.

Las Palmas beat Deportivo La Coruna away from home in their last outing and have demonstrated they can pick up points on the road. Whether that away confidence translates here remains to be seen.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Malaga vs Las Palmas, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Malaga vs Las Palmas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Malaga head coach Juan Funes has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Las Palmas manager Luis Garcia is also without confirmed team news at this stage. No probable lineup has been published, and no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side. Updates will be added as they emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Malaga have been the standout side in recent weeks, winning four of their last five Segunda Division matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Real Zaragoza, and they also put four past AD Ceuta FC earlier in the run. Across those five games, they have scored twelve goals and conceded five. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Racing Santander.

Las Palmas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. They beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 away from home most recently, and also won at Almeria earlier in May. A 5-1 defeat to FC Andorra stands as the clear outlier in an otherwise competitive run. Las Palmas have scored seven goals and conceded ten across that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on June 7, 2026, when Malaga won 1-0 away at Las Palmas in a Segunda Division fixture. Before that, Malaga beat Las Palmas 2-0 at the Estadio La Rosaleda in April 2026, and also won 1-0 at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Malaga have won three and Las Palmas one, with one draw, a 2-2 at Gran Canaria in March 2023.

Standings

In the LaLiga2 table, Malaga currently sit fourth and Las Palmas are fifth as both clubs push for promotion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Las Palmas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: